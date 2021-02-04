Rotary seeking nominations for teacher award

The Rotary Club of Delaware is accepting nominations for its Excellence in Teaching Award.

The club is asking members of the community to nominate teachers whose work “leaves a lasting impression on students, parents, and their school district by demonstrating service above self.”

The Rotary Club reports that eligible schools include Delaware City Schools, Buckeye Valley Local Schools, Delaware Christian School, St. Mary School, Delaware Area Career Center and Olentangy Berlin High School. Students, colleagues, administrators, or the general public may nominate teachers, but the club stipulates that teachers and teachers’ immediate family may not nominate themselves or a family member.

Delaware Area Career Center Superintendent Mary Beth Freeman is the chair of the Excellence in Teaching Committee and said the the award reflects the values of Rotary.

“Rotary’s motto is ‘Service Above Self,’” Freeman said. “We all remember at least one teacher who went above and beyond to show they cared, and who made a difference in our lives. This award recognizes teachers who are investing in the future of our community by making a difference in the lives of our youth.”

The deadline for nominations is Monday, March 8, and the awards will be presented on May 3 at the Rotary Club of Delaware’s weekly meeting.

According to the application website, any state-certified, full-time teacher of grades K-12, who is employed by an accredited school in the Delaware Rotary Club district, is eligible for nomination in the current school year. One award may be presented at each level: elementary, middle, high school, and K-12 special education.

Applications must include nominee information and a statement of support from a current or former student, colleague, supervisor or parent.

Application forms and additional information about the application process can be accessed from the Delaware Area Career Center website at www.delawareareacc.org/excellence-teaching-award.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

