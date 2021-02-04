Educational options for Big Walnut high schoolers

SUNBURY — Big Walnut Local Schools will hold a “Virtual Education Options Night” today for parents of the classes of 2022 to 2024.

“Help your child prepare for the 2021-2022 school year,” the district wrote Tuesday on Facebook. “Look through the curated material from the high school counselors about the different educational options available to high school students. Watch videos about our College Credit Plus Program and from colleges/universities to decide if it’s a good fit for your child.”

The virtual event can be viewed at bwls.net/CollegeCareerReadiness.aspx.

In the future, high school students will be attending school in a new facility as construction continues on a new high school being built next to Prairie Run Elementary on Miller Drive in Sunbury. According to the district’s construction timeline, the building is enclosed, and the high school is anticipated to open in August 2022.

In other district news, enrollment deadlines are approaching for youngsters. The preschool deadline is Feb. 10, and the kindergarten deadline is Feb. 16.

“This year, preschool enrollment will be done by a lottery system,” the district posted Wednesday on Facebook. Enrollment can be done on the district website.

At the Big Walnut Board of Education meeting on Nov. 19, the board approved a five-year forecast by a 5-1 vote. At the end of fiscal year 2020 (June 30), the district had an $11.2 million unreserved fund balance. The forecast indicates the district would remain in the black in diminishing amounts for the next three years before encountering deficits of $10.1 million in FY 2024 and $22.9 million in FY 2025.

Graduation seals were also approved for the district by the BOE at the meeting. Big Walnut has three seals: Community Service for 40 hours, preferably 10 hours for each year of high school; Fine and Performing Arts for two credits (generally four classes); and Student Engagement for at least four extracurricular activities by Jan. 1 of their senior year.

Two students were recognized as Students of the Month on Nov. 19: Grace Weber from Big Walnut High School and Jonah Kildoo from Prairie Run Elementary.

On Dec. 3, the board approved the lease-purchase of two buses. The following week, on Dec. 10, the board approved revised student handbooks, and the school calendar for 2021-2022.

