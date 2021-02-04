Food drive helps Big Walnut Friends Who Share

SUNBURY — A food drive for Big Walnut Friends Who Share will take place next week.

Donations of non-perishable, non-expired food items, as well as household products, will be accepted on behalf of the local nonprofit organization by the Community Library at 44 Burrer Drive from Feb. 8-13. Donations can be dropped off during regular library hours.

Big Walnut Friends Who Share “works to provide food, clothing, toiletries, and household items for individuals, families and seniors in Big Walnut who are in need or a crisis,” the nonprofit states on its Facebook page.

People who live in the Big Walnut Local School District and are in need are eligible to visit the store at 565 W. Cherry St., Unit B (take the gravel road behind Voss Brothers to the second warehouse). Hours for clients are 9-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays; 6:30-8 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays; and 10 a.m.-noon the second Saturday for senior citizens.

“A big thank you to Genoa Township Fire Department for collecting food and toys for Friends Who Share, those who donated items, those who helped pack and unpack, and Voss Brothers using their forklift to move items around in the center,” BWFWS recently posted. “All our volunteers that help process the donations and keep our center running, thank you! What a blessing!”

For more information, visit http://bigwalnutfriendswhoshare.org/ or call 740-965-9596.

Also at the library, February happens to be Library Lover’s Month.

“All month long, we are celebrating you, our wonderful patrons,” the library posted on Facebook. “We want to show our appreciation and what better way to do that than gifts to you! Beginning Feb. 1, stop by Community Library for giveaways, activities, and chances to win prizes! Thank you for being the best patrons! Questions? Give us a call at 740-965-3901. Library Lover’s Month is brought to you courtesy of Community Library Friends.”

Although the library is open to the public, one annual event won’t be offered to the public this year.

“Due to the health concerns surrounding the pandemic, AARP will not be offering their Tax-Aide program this year,” the library said. However, “we are happy to assist in printing tax documents and forms. Printed tax documents are 5 cents per page.

“If you have any questions or need help in finding another tax preparation facility, please call 740-965-3901 or stop by the library,” the post continued. “We are sorry for the inconvenience and grateful for your patience and understanding in this abnormal time.”

