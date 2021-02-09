DPHD: New COVID-19 reporting schedule announced

The Delaware Public Health District has announced a new reporting schedule on the COVID-19 pandemic starting this week.

On Mondays there will be a COVID-19 vaccine breakdown, on Wednesdays there will be the COVID-19 numbers report the health district had been giving three times a week, and Fridays there will be a COVID-19 trends report.

As of Monday, the vaccine breakdown was as follows: 7,100 total doses have been received, 6,377 total doses have been administered (90% of doses received have been used), there are 7,700 upcoming appointments, and there are 13,610 registered individuals on the waitlist.

For those who have received a shot, the DPHD posted this reminder on its Facebook page: “Remember, side effects are normal signs that your body is building protection!”

“The health district continues to provide the vaccine through weekly clinics to individuals within Phase 1A and 1B as supply allows,” the DPHD posted last month. “As the amount of vaccine increases for these clinics, the health district will be able to open more appointments for registered individuals.“

The most common side effects are a sore arm, redness and swelling at the injection site, fatigue, headache, chills and low-grade fever. The side effects last one to three days after being vaccinated, and are more likely after the second dose.

“Also, until a substantial number of Ohioans can be vaccinated, it’s important to continue to help prevent the spread of the virus,” the district said. “Proper prevention measures — like wearing a mask, washing your hands, and practicing social distancing — coupled with the vaccine, will provide the best protection from COVID-19.”

For more information, visit DelawareHealth.org/covid-19vaccine.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the remaining Phase 1B rollout consists of: “Feb. 8, 2021 – Ohioans 65 years of age and older. Feb. 15, 2021 – Ohioans with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset, and inherited conditions…”

More than a million Ohioans have started on the vaccine, the ODH vaccination dashboard states. That’s just over 9% of the state’s population. More than half of those Ohioans age 80 and older have been vaccinated, and a quarter of those between 70-79 years old. A total of 311,669 people, or 2.67% of the population, have gotten both shots.

The ODH said in Delaware County, 20,350 people (almost 10% of the population) have started on the vaccine, with 6,506 people having received both shots.

The DPHD has noted the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there are 42.4 million Americans who have received the vaccine, up 7.2 million from Friday. Of those, 32.3 million have received a single dose, and 9.5 million have received two doses. There have been 59.3 million total doses delivered.

Rep. Ron Wright (R-Tex.) died of COVID-19 on Sunday. Wright, 67, “contracted COVID-19 in January and is the first sitting member of Congress to die from the virus,” CNBC reports.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center shows 320.3 million COVID-19 test results have been issued to people in the United States. California is first with nearly 44 million tests, and Ohio ranks 11th with 9.3 million tests.

In a frequently asked question about dosage, JHU said, “While some protection may be conferred after a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines, this protection is far less than after two doses. The second dose acts as a booster, better preparing the immune system to fight infection. All people should receive two doses of these vaccines.”

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

