School staff vaccinated

Nearly 4,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given out in Delaware County over the weekend, primarily to K-12 school staff.

Thousands of teachers, school staff, and administrators went to Olentangy Berlin High School throughout the day Sunday to have their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine administered.

“Thank you, Delaware County K-12 community! Your words of appreciation and support during our Sunday clinic were just the boost our team needed as we administered over 3,800 first doses of #COVID19vaccine!,” the Delaware Public Health District posted Monday on its Facebook page. “The success of the day would not have been possible without the amazing staff and volunteers at Olentangy (Local) Schools! Also, thank you to all the school superintendents, nurses, and staff that came out to help. And a special shout out to all of our wonderful EMS and MRC volunteers! We cannot express how grateful we are for these community partnerships!”

Delaware City Schools Director of Communications Jennifer Ruhe reported Monday that 555 Delaware City Schools staff had requested a vaccine, but the district is unsure of the exact number who received the vaccine Sunday.

Ruhe praised the work of the health district, adding district staff responded positively to the vaccinations.

“Delaware Public Health District did an amazing job of organizing and executing the clinic for our county educators,” Ruhe said. “The staff and volunteers were professional, efficient and kind. We received so many positive comments from our staff members about how smooth the process was for them.”

Ruhe said district staff are scheduled to receive their second dose of the vaccine on Saturday, March 6.

The health district’s website reports that it is currently unknown how much protection and how long the protection may last after only the first dose of the vaccine, and the vaccine does not make individuals immediately immune but takes one to two weeks for the body to build an immune response. The health district said that for the vaccine to achieve it’s published 94-95% effectiveness, it will take one to two weeks after the second dose.

The health district also reports the vaccine protects against symptomatic infection, but it’s not know if it protects against asymptomatic infection nor if a person can transmit the virus after vaccination.

“For those reasons, it’s important to still practice social distancing, wearing masks, and practicing good hygiene until a majority of the population is vaccinated,” the health district’s website reports.

More information about the vaccine can be found at delawarehealth.org/covid-19vaccine.

By Glenn Battishill

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

