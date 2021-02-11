Libraries to begin reopening Feb. 22

The Delaware County District Library on Monday announced plans to reopen all library locations to walkthrough browsing and computer access as early as Monday, Feb. 22.

Delaware Main Library in downtown Delaware will open to the public on Monday, Feb. 22; Orange and Powell branch libraries will open on Monday, March 1; and Ostrander Branch Library will open on Tuesday, March 2.

“The numbers of new COVID-19 cases, emergency department visits, and outpatient visits in Delaware County are all declining, and have been for several weeks,” said Library Director George Needham.

When the Delaware County District Library last closed its buildings for public browsing, conditions for reopening were dependent upon consistent declines in active cases, emergency room visits, and other COVID-dependent criteria.

“With schools reopening, curfews receding, and the beginning stages of vaccination, we want to proactively meet the community’s needs as they are more comfortable returning to a public browsing setting in the library,” Needham said.

DCDL staff will continue steps to maintain safety precautions with mask-wearing, social distancing, and regular cleaning and hand-washing protocols. Patrons also will be required to wear masks upon entering buildings, social distance from other patrons and library staff, and limit time spent in the building.

Delaware County District Library branches will reopen for public browsing based upon the following schedule:

• Delaware Main Library (84 E. Winter St., Delaware): Monday, Feb. 22

• Orange Branch Library (7171 Gooding Blvd., Delaware): Monday, March 1

• Powell Branch Library (450 S. Liberty St., Powell): Monday, March 1

• Ostrander Branch Library (45 N. Fourth St., Ostrander): Tuesday, March 2

“This staggered opening will allow our branches to make sure adequate staffing levels can be met and staff can be temporarily moved to new locations, if needed,” Needham said.

Some things to note for in-person browsing at all DCDL locations:

• Masks are required of individuals ages 2 and up within a library building

• Individuals may still use curbside and drive-up services, as they prefer

• Staff will still be available to take phone calls, answer emails and website chats

• Buildings will operate at a limited capacity

• Individuals are asked to limit time inside the buildings to one hour

• Public computers and express computers may be accessed during operating hours with reservations or on a walk-in basis

Public computer and express computer use will continue for users to print, copy, check email or browse the Internet. Delaware Main Library computer lab will open express computers-only on Monday, Feb. 22, and the full computer lab on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Patrons may continue to print up to 25 pages at no charge.

Current library hours of operation are:

• Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (Ostrander Branch Library is closed on Mondays.)

• Tuesday, Thursday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

A full list of library services, whether patrons are visiting in-person or curbside, may be found at www.delawarelibrary.org/reopening.

Pictured is the information desk inside the Orange Branch Library at 7171 Gooding Blvd. in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/02/web1_DCDL-Orange2016_5769.jpg Pictured is the information desk inside the Orange Branch Library at 7171 Gooding Blvd. in Delaware. Courtesy photo | DCDL

Submitted story

Submitted by the Delaware County District Library.

Submitted by the Delaware County District Library.