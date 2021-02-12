Sunbury Wastewater Treatment Plant to undergo improvements

SUNBURY — Plans and improvements are coming to the village’s Wastewater Treatment Plant at 127 Middleview Drive.

Council recently gave permission for CT Consultants to pursue a facilities plan for the wastewater treatment plant. The plan, to be submitted to the Ohio EPA, outlines service for the next 20 years.

The plant is also getting improvements this year to improve efficiency and reliability. The engineer’s report states, “Improvements will include additional biosolids drying/storage beds, additional canopy area for the biosolids drying/storage beds, improvements to the sludge transfer pumping system, and miscellaneous electrical and site improvements.”

The village’s sewers were first built in the 1930s and 1940s near Prairie Run and Granville Street.

“In 1967, a new plant was built at the east end of Middleview Drive and upgraded in 1987, the mid 1990s and 2004,” Sunbury’s website states. “Those upgrades brought our current location to a maximum design flow of 4 million gallons per day rated and permitted at 1.125 million gallons per day class 3 facility.”

Currently, “The system and plant currently have 40-plus miles of main lines with 17 pumps in operation daily,” the site states. “Some of the features at the activated sludge plant include a grit removal system, oxidation ditches, digesters, clarifiers, belt press, and ultra-violet disinfection system.”

Council also recently approved a cooperative agreement to construct the Little Walnut Creek Interceptor Sewer. Phase one of the “project involves the construction of a 36-inch sanitary trunk sewer extending from the Sunbury Meadows Sewage Lift Station north to the northern edge of the Price Farm property, near the intersection of Cheshire Road and Golf Course Road,” states the engineer’s report, given by David Parkinson. The sewer project dates back to 2016, the report notes.

Also at last month’s council meetings, council member Joseph St. John recommended that committee assignments continue as assigned in 2020, which was agreed to.

A 13-month electricity contract and an 18-month natural gas contract with Volunteer Energy Services to continue providing utilities for participating residents and businesses was approved by council.

In other business, John Lieurance and Rick Ryba were reappointed to the Sunbury Planning and Zoning Commission.

Administrator Allen Rothermel reported the Street Department received a new dump/plow truck for snow removal at the end of December, and it has been on the road.

Village municipal offices will be closed Monday for Presidents Day.

By Gary Budzak

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

