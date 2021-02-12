BV eyes 5-day instruction

The Buckeye Valley Board of Education on Wednesday discussed a return to the normal five-day education model.

Approximately 1,900 students currently attend in-person classes four days a week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday). As for the district’s all-online learning model, approximately 350 students are enrolled in that option, reported Lisa Thomson, the district’s communications consultant.

Superintendent Andy Miller informed the board the district is continuing to see very little spread of the virus within the district. He said teachers and staff were among the thousands vaccinated at Olentangy Berlin High School on Sunday, and he noted 85% of staff had signed up to be vaccinated.

“I think we’re in a good place right now,” Miller said, adding he would not recommend changing learning models until after staff get their second round of vaccinations on March 6. He said administrators could discuss a return to five-day in-person education after the vaccinations take effect. “As we head into March, we’re going to start having that conversation about being back five days a week.”

Board member Randy Turner said he expects a vote on the matter to take place on March 17.

“We should expect to make a decision at the next board meeting, one way or the other,” he said. (It) just depends on how things go between now and then.”

Miller said it has taken “a lot of hard work” to get the district to it’s current four-day model, and he added a return to five-day in-person education would require students and staff to continue following all safety procedures, including wearing a mask.

“I think we’re on the right track,” he said. “I think things we’re doing have been working. We’re going to need to continue those things.”

Additionally, the board approved a 5-year lease purchase agreement with Santander Bank for four conventional gasoline buses at an amount of $79,262 annually.

The board also approved the 2021-2022 school calendar, which has students beginning the school year on Aug. 16. Christmas break will be from Dec. 20 to Jan 3, and spring break will take place March 28 to April 1. The last day of school for students is May 26, 2022.

The next board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. March 17. Meetings are live streamed on the district’s YouTube page.

This #BVSTRONG banner was on display during Buckeye Valley High School's 2020 drive-thru graduation ceremony.

District currently operating under 4-day model

By Glenn Battishill

