Students create outdoor features

Two new features were added to the Delaware Area Career Center campus by students in the Landscape Architecture and Construction class.

The project actually began last school year when seniors in the class of 2021 designed a deck and patio to be constructed outside their classroom at the school. The plans for the deck and patio were created using ProLandscape software, and the materials were ordered. However, construction of the patio and deck was put on hold indefinitely due to COVID-19 and its impact on the school year.

This school year, juniors and seniors in the class finished the project and added features of their own in the form of patio pavers, a gravel walkway to a fire pit, and a small water feature.

Landscape Architecture and Construction instructor Gary Kessler said the water feature stands out above other ones he’s built with students.

“It’s the best waterfall I’ve ever worked on with a class,” he said.

Kessler added students will be installing plants this spring as well as mulching and seeding the area. Kessler said the ultimate goal of the projects is to connect the deck to an outdoor kitchen that will be built for the Culinary Arts program.

“The new building gives us a clean slate,” said Kessler. “I want to showcase what my students are capable of, and this is the perfect way to do it.”

Kessler said the project was a learning experience as students learned how to read and follow plans as well as use different types of saws specific to cutting paver stones. He added students also became familiar with different types of decking and how they might be used in various locations or weather.

Elmer Hernandez, a junior in the program from Westerville Central High School, said he enjoyed working on the project and seeing it come together.

“I liked working on the patio,” Hernandez said. “It was like a big puzzle with pieces that had to fit just right. It feels really good to start with nothing and then look back and realize that we ended up with something great.”

Haven Beaver, a junior in the program from Buckeye Valley High School, worked on the trench of the retaining wall and the patio.

“My favorite part was learning how to operate the machines,” Haven said. “I used the skid steer to install the poles for the patio, and it was really cool. I just like knowing how things work and how they go together.”

The water feature is one of several outdoor designs recently constructed by students at the DACC. Juniors in the Delaware Area Career Center's Landscape Architecture and Construction class stand next to a completed patio, deck, and water feature outside the school. From left to right (front row): Jason Buck, Olentangy Berlin High School; Nathan Blacker, Buckeye Valley High School; Haven Beaver, Buckeye Valley High School. Back row: Elmer Hernandez, Westerville Central High School; Wilmer De Leon, Thomas Worthington High School; Chris Church, Delaware Hayes High School; Skyler Breckler, Olentangy Berlin High School.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

