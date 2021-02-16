City eyes pool reopening

As snow continues to fall and winter drags on, a day at the pool has never sounded better. And while the pandemic robbed the community of those days in the water last year, plans are moving forward for the City of Delaware to reopen Jack Florance Pool at Mingo Park in 2021.

During the State of the City address in January, Parks and National Resources Director Ted Miller said the reopening of the pool is “at the top of our priority list” for the coming months. Now, the pieces are being put into place for that to become a reality in May. Planning is currently underway for a full outdoor pool season, the city announced in a press release last week.

“We know plans can change, but our goal is to open the pool in May and offer a summer season to our residents,” Miller said in the press release.

The season will maintain its traditional timeline, with the pool opening on Saturday, May 29, for Memorial Day weekend and staying open for business through Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 6. Hours will be Monday through Friday, from 6-8 a.m. for morning lap swim, and from 12-8 p.m. for open swim. On weekends, the pool will be open from noon to 8 p.m. for open swim.

When Delaware City Schools begins the school year in August, pool hours will be shortened to weekends from noon to 8 p.m., with some weeknight evening hours possibly in the mix.

Pool rates will be $4 for those 17 years old and under, and $6 for anyone 18 years or older. Season memberships for pool are scheduled to go on sale in April.

In coordination with local health officials, reopening plans for the pool include wearing masks and social distancing.

Jack Florance Pool is now under new leadership with the appointment of Mike Hamer as the recreation program superintendent with oversight of the pool and recreation programs. Hamer most recently served as assistant director of aquatics, community programs, and safety in recreation sports at The Ohio State University. Previously, Hamer served as the aquatics and facility supervisor for the City of Delaware from 2007-10.

“It is an exciting time and a busy time,” Hamer said. “We are really looking forward to bringing some fun back to the pool after it was closed all last summer.”

Hamer is currently assembling a pool staff.

For more information on the upcoming swim season, visit www.delawareohio.net/jack-florance-pool.

Pictured is the Jack Florance Pool at Mingo Park in Delaware.

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

