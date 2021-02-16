Storm covers county in snow

Monday’s snow storm closed schools throughout the county Tuesday, and Delaware County authorities reported the weather caused numerous transportation accidents but no power outages.

Delaware City Schools, Buckeye Valley Local Schools, Big Walnut Local Schools, Olentangy Local Schools and the Delaware Area Career Center all closed Tuesday due to the weather, and Sean Miller, director of the Delaware County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, reported Tuesday the National Weather Service received two snowfall reports from Delaware County — one for 2 inches and another for 2.8 inches. He added some areas in the county might have received much more, especially the north and west parts of the county. Miller said drifting snow could also make some areas seem much higher.

Miller said the EMA had been monitoring the snow since Friday, when the NWS issued the winter storm watch for later in the weekend into Monday.

“We’ve been coordinating with the NWS, other partners, and promoting preparedness to the public on social media throughout the weekend and into today,” Miller said. “…If the forecast had been different and more impacts to the power grid had been anticipated, we could have activated the county Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to assist in coordinating resources, supplies and information. For this storm, our activities were mostly limited to coordinating information (primarily forecast and preparedness information), and we did not need to activate the EOC.”

Miller said the EMA was not aware of any power outages as a result of the storm, and most of the damage caused by the storm was related to transportation accidents.

“The main impacts that we are aware of are transportation-related with accidents reported yesterday (Monday) and this morning (Tuesday),” Miller said, reporting there were 10 transportation related accidents Monday. “The overnight (Monday) was relatively quiet.”

The National Weather Service reports that snow is possible this evening and likely Thursday. Heading into the weekend, temperatures are expected to reach single digits.

Miller said county residents should limit time outdoors, dress in layers, and limit exposed skin to prevent frostbite.

“Check on neighbors, in a socially distanced manner, to make sure they’re alright,” he said. “Social connections are an important aspect of preparedness. Provide warm shelter for pets and livestock as they are vulnerable to extreme cold, as well.”

For county residents using alternate heating sources, Miller said they should follow all manufacturer guidelines and contact the local fire department if questions arise. He added everyone should have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

More preparedness information is available at the EMA’s website at ema.co.delaware.oh.us/preparedness-information.

Miller added the National Weather Service also has cold preparedness information that can be accessed at weather.gov/safety/winter.

Pictured is the Carnegie Building at 101 N. Sandusky St. in Delaware on Tuesday afternoon after snow blanketed the area. The building is home to to several agencies, including the Delaware County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/02/web1_20210216_135019.jpg Pictured is the Carnegie Building at 101 N. Sandusky St. in Delaware on Tuesday afternoon after snow blanketed the area. The building is home to to several agencies, including the Delaware County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Sean Miller | Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

