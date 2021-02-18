OWU home to Ohio Miss US Ag

An Ohio Wesleyan University student was recently named 2021 Ohio Miss United States Agriculture and hopes to use her title to spread awareness of agriculture throughout the state as she heads to nationals this summer.

Originally from Canfield, Ohio, Callia Barwick, 19, currently resides in Delaware, where she is studying pre-law and history at OWU.

Barwick, who was involved in 4-H for 13 years, competed in showing horses, dogs, goats, and many miscellaneous still projects.

“4-H is what started my passion for agriculture,” Barwick said, adding she viewed the Miss United States Agriculture pageant as a way to continue her passion for agriculture.

“I found out about the Miss United States Agriculture pageant because I have always wanted to promote the agricultural industry, as well as promote women in agriculture,” she said. “I have been a part of the program for three years now, where I have been able to promote my county and the statewide agricultural industry.”

In September 2020, Barwick took part in the Miss United States Agriculture pageant. She explained the competition consists of an on-stage introduction, an on-stage question, an interview, photogenic, state fun fashion, and formal wear.

“Prior to the pageant, we also get to complete many community service projects and get to be a part of the community,” she added.

Barwick said she was looking forward to the competition and wasn’t worrying too much about it.

“Getting into this program, I was not nervous, I was just very excited to promote agriculture and especially women in agriculture,” Barwick said. “Since joining this program, I have met so many amazing women, who all have the same passion as I do for agriculture.”

Barwick said receiving the title of 2021 Ohio Miss United States Agriculture was “such an honor.”

“When I was crowned the 2021 Ohio Miss United States Agriculture, I was so thrilled,” she said. “Being able to now not only represent my county’s agriculture, but all the state of Ohio — it truly was such an honor. I was full of such joy and happiness knowing that my journey was just starting.”

Barwick said she will be traveling to Florida in June to compete for the national title of Miss United States Agriculture.

“Winning the title of National Miss United States Agriculture would be a dream come true,” Barwick said. “I enjoy so much being able to be a part of the community and getting to provide so much information about agriculture to everyone. Bringing home the title would be an amazing opportunity that I would truly treasure.”

Barwick said agriculture will remain an important part of her life after the competition.

“In the future, I hope to become an agricultural attorney and get to represent all of the farmers of America,” she said. “My platform as being a part of Miss United States Agriculture has been bringing awareness of agriculture to the inner city.”

More information about the pageant can be found at missagricultureusa.org.

Callia Barwick, of Canfield, Ohio, was crowned 2021 Ohio Miss United States Agriculture last year and will head to Florida this summer to compete for the national title. Barwick is currently studying history and pre-law at Ohio Wesleyan University. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/02/web1_IMG_2194.jpg Callia Barwick, of Canfield, Ohio, was crowned 2021 Ohio Miss United States Agriculture last year and will head to Florida this summer to compete for the national title. Barwick is currently studying history and pre-law at Ohio Wesleyan University. Courtesy photo

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

