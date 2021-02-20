Parks seeking input on projects

SUNBURY — Preservation Parks of Delaware County is seeking public input before applying for a grant that will aid in two park construction projects.

An online public forum will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22 via Zoom. The Zoom link is available at https://preservationparks.com/events/.

The first project will add 1,500 feet of rail-trail to the Ohio to Erie Trail, completing one of the last remaining sections of the statewide trail. The trail will run through Delaware County and Trenton Township, offering the community many opportunities for recreation as well as nature observation throughout the trail.

The trail’s construction includes the conversion of a 220-foot railroad bridge to a pedestrian bridge, allowing those that use the trail to cross the scenic Big Walnut Creek. This addition to the trail will be a key component in completing the Ohio to Erie Trail, a 326-mile off-street trail system across the state of Ohio.

The second project included in this grant proposal will add a 70-foot pedestrian bridge to the newly constructed McCammon Creek Park. The bridge will be a portion of a 1.2-mile loop trail that is planned for this portion of the park, providing excellent viewing opportunities above the newly renovated McCammon Creek.

This bridge will also be a part of the Alum Creek Trail, central Ohio’s longest continuous multi-use trail. To the south, the trail is anchored by Three Creeks Metro Park, meandering through major destinations like Franklin Park, Easton Town Center, Uptown Westerville, Ohio Dominican University and over 12 neighborhood parks. The completed trail will connect in the north to the 4,600-acre Alum Creek State Park and connect visitors to numerous outdoor activities, including camping, fishing, mountain biking, hiking, boating and more. The completion of the trail would make it the first completed greenway trail in the state of Ohio.

Those wishing to provide input may attend the online forum planned for Feb. 22 or email input to contactparks@preservationparks.com.

Pictured is a map showing the future plans for the Ohio to Erie Trail as it heads northeast from Sunbury.

