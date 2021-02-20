Treasurer steps down to accept position at auditor’s office

Delaware County Treasurer Michael Ringle announced Thursday that he is leaving his post to accept the position of Delaware County chief deputy auditor of real estate and tax.

The move is effective March 1. Ringle’s last day as treasurer will be Feb. 26.

“Auditor George Kaitsa presented me with this unique opportunity,” Ringle said. “My heart is in real estate-related projects, and this opportunity is simply too good to pass up.”

Ringle, 29, was appointed to the position of treasurer following the October 2019 death of then-Treasurer Jon Peterson. Ringle did not run for reelection in November 2020.

“Michael did a great job holding down the fort for Delaware County taxpayers over the past 15 months,” said Delaware County Republican Chairman Steve Cuckler. “He’s a bright, dedicated and hardworking individual, and he definitely has a future in helping us continue to make Delaware County an even better place to live, work and raise a family.”

Delaware County businessman Donald Rankey ran unopposed for treasurer in November 2020. In accordance with state law, Rankey’s term will not start until Sept. 6.

The Delaware County Central Committee is expected to meet March 18 to appoint a treasurer to serve until September. The Delaware County Board of Commissioners will appoint an interim-treasurer for the period between March 1-18.

Submitted by Yocum Communications for the Delaware County Treasurer's Office.

