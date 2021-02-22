DPHD: 96% of doses used so far

The Delaware Public Health District is reporting that 96% of the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it has received has been used, up from last week.

The health district said as of Monday, 8,100 total doses have been received so far; 7,737 total doses have been administered; 668 doses are reserved for this week’s clinics; there are 6,832 upcoming appointments; and 18,135 people are on the waiting list.

On Feb. 16, the district’s COVID-19 vaccine breakdown was as follows: 7,900 total doses received so far; 7,251 total doses administered; 92% of doses received have been used; 770 doses were received for the week’s clinics; 6,206 upcoming appointments; and 16,941 registered individuals on waitlist. The numbers were provided Tuesday due to the Presidents Day holiday.

Two weeks ago, 90% of the doses received had been used, and only 13,610 people were on the waitlist.

Last Thursday, the DPHD posted on Facebook: “The health district continues to administer vaccine several days a week as supply allows. As our weekly shipments increase, we will open more appointments for registered individuals.

Qualifying recipients can sign up at https://bit.ly/3puGGuS or contact another provider listed at DelawareHealth.org/covid-19vaccine or vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

In addition, “Residents can opt to register with the health district or choose to register with another provider, including OhioHealth, Kroger, Giant Eagle, and Walgreens pharmacies.”

The district has updated its vaccination frequently asked questions at https://delawarehealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Vaccine-FAQ-2.11.21.pdf.

The Ohio Department of Health’s vaccination dashboard said 31,495 people in Delaware County have started on vaccine, which is 15% of the population, and 13,898 have received both doses, or 6.64% of the population. In contrast, 1,451,107 people in the entire state have started on the vaccine (12.41% of the population), and 675,105 people (5.78%) have completed the vaccination.

The DPHD has noted the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 44.1 million people have received the vaccine, with 19.4 million receiving both doses. There have been 75.2 million doses delivered, and 64.1 million doses administered.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center said there has been a 9.75% testing positivity rate for the infectious disease in Ohio.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/02/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1-1-6.jpg

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.