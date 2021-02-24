Member sought for county board

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners is seeking to appoint one member to the Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities. The appointed individual must be a resident of Delaware County and a citizen of the United States, and must be interested in and knowledgeable about the field of developmental disabilities and related fields. Individuals who have professional training and experience in finance are strongly encouraged to apply.

The commissioners are seeking to appoint one citizen member for a term that will expire Dec. 31, 2024.

The Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities consists of seven members. The duties of a board member are defined as:

• Develop and approve the policies of the Board for the operation of programs, services and supports;

• Become familiar with issues affecting individuals who are developmentally disabled;

• Plan and set priorities based on available funds for the provision of programs and services;

• Employ and supervise a qualified superintendent.

Interested individuals can apply by using Delaware County’s online application portal. It can be accessed at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/codelawareoh/transferjobs. For any questions regarding this application procedure, contact Matt Brown, Delaware County Human Resources Department, at 740-833-2125 or mbrown@co.delaware.oh.us.

Completed board appointment applications must be received through the online application portal and will be accepted until the position is filled.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/02/web1_Delaware-County-1.jpg

Submitted by Delaware County.

