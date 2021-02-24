Extension granted, project shown at Sunbury P&Z

SUNBURY — The village’s Planning and Zoning Commission recently granted an extension to reconstruct a small home, and heard about a large potential development project.

First, the commission unanimously approved a six-month extension to reconstruct a house that had been hit on West Cherry Street, a busy main entry way into the village square. The house was deemed unsafe for habitation due to the damage. The property owner said the original plan was to have a house mover jack up the home and move it back on its foundation.

“There are two companies capable of doing that work in Ohio, and both have declined to do the work because it is a minor job,” the meeting minutes read. “This situation has led to a delay beyond the normal period allowed by the zoning code, and (the owner) is seeking approval of an extension as per the code.”

Plan B will be to demolish a portion of the structure and construct a new front, and have the owner back in the home by May.

There was also informal presentation regarding a proposed development project, the Ravines at Meadow Ridge. Metro Development said it would be “located on land currently being considered by Sunbury for annexation located west of Interstate 71 and south of state Routes 36/37 … the property will be transected by a new roadway as part of a new intersection with I-71.”

The main use would be 792 multifamily units (one-, two-, and three-bedroom buildings) on three different subdivisions with their own clubhouses and rents ranging from $1,100 to $1,450 per month. If built, it would take five years and factor into leveraging funds dedicated to developing Sunbury Parkway. The property will need to be approved for annexation by Sunbury Village Council before rezoning could be considered next month or April.

The commission also heard a presentation about street lighting.

On Jan. 25, commission members John Lieurance and Rick Ryba were reappointed.

On Feb. 22, the village posted that it is seeking members to serve on a newly-created Sunbury Board of Zoning Appeals. The all-volunteer BZA will meet as-needed up to once a month. To serve, individuals must be registered to vote as a resident of Sunbury and cannot hold office or work for the village. Those with a background in architecture, engineering, law or real estate are encouraged to apply. Village council will approve the six-person BZA.

Applicants “must be willing to spend time preparing for the meeting, which will entail reading the relevant section of the zoning code and possibly visiting the applicant’s property to view actual conditions,” the village said. “Must be comfortable reviewing zoning codes and participating in a fact-based discussion and determining findings of fact related to variances and appeals.”

Residents interested in applying can do so by sending a cover letter and resume by email to arothermel@sunburyvillage.com or by dropping them off at the Sunbury Administrative Office at 9 E. Granville St. Applicants are encouraged to apply by March 19.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

