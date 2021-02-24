DPHD: Delaware County coronavirus deaths now 97

Ninety-seven Delaware County residents have died to date from the coronavirus, the Delaware Public Health District notes in its latest COVID-19 numbers report.

“We are saddened to release six more deaths have been reported to us,” the DPHD posted Wednesday on Facebook. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the (families) during this very difficult time.”

In other numbers, total cases are now 14,458. There are 10,604 confirmed cases and 3,854 probable cases; along with 200 total hospitalizations.

DPHD also said the Ohio Department of Health is holding a virtual town meeting for minority populations next week with local medical professionals and community leaders to discuss the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The remaining livestreams are March 1 at 6:30 p.m. – Asian American and Pacific Islander Ohioans; and March 2 at 6:30 p.m. – rural Ohioans.

Residents can watch live or on demand after the event on the following sites:

• Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/OHdeptofhealth/

• YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/c/OhioDepartmentofHealth1

• Online – https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/townhall

The ODH is reporting 128 deaths due to the coronavirus in Delaware County, along with 230 hospitalizations and 16,261 cases. Delaware County has the 14th-most cases of Ohio’s 88 counties. The DPHD has noted the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

Overall, there are 958,153 persons in Ohio who have had the coronavirus, with 49,651 hospitalizations and 16,968 deaths. However, 894,113 people are presumed to have recovered.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker said there nearly 28 million total cases due to the infectious disease in the United States, although the number has trended down over the last 30 days. The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center shows 28.2 million confirmed cases in the U.S. Johns Hopkins has consistently reported higher numbers than the CDC.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

