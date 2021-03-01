RADNOR

TOWNSHIP

NEWSLETTER

WINTER 2021

CHAIRPERSON REPORT, TERESA WATKINS

As I write the Chairperson’s comments for this newsletter, my hope is that our

residents are healthy and have avoided the Covid-19 virus. According to the

health department’s statistics, our numbers remain low. The community

building remains closed for gatherings.

The board is looking forward to the funds that will be generated this year from

the road levy that was approved in November of 2019. Paving projects for 2021

include roadwork on Byers, Hodges, Hedley, River and Hills-Miller.

In January of 2020, I was honored to complete the Leadership Academy

program offered by the Ohio Township Association. It entailed advanced

training in local government and was awarded to me at the OTA annual

convention in Columbus.

PRESIDENT OF THE RADNOR HERITAGE SOCIETY RETIRES

Rachel Thomas, a founding member of the Radnor Heritage Society, stepped

down as the leader. During a recent meeting, The Society appointed Ann Jones

as acting president.

Mrs. Thomas, a lifelong resident of Radnor, was a B.V. bus driver for 40 years,

and an active member of the Radnor Baptist Church. After a trip to Wales in

1988, Rachel was part of the group that formed the society and secured the

former township hall for a museum to house a collection of historic items. Since

its beginning, Rachel has been active in all activities and programs. On behalf of

the township, our thanks to Rachel for her years of dedicated service and wish

her good health and happiness as she retires.

HERITAGE SOCIETY MUSEUM UPDATED

In an ongoing effort to preserve Radnor’s rich history, the museum has recently

undergone maintenance and improvements to the facility. The trustees added a

new metal roof within the past 12 months as well as new front doors, drainage

improvements and two commercial dehumidifiers. The Trustees will continue

their efforts to combat the moisture issues at the museum and to provide a space

to acknowledge the accomplishments of Radnor Township’s past.

FISCAL OFFICER REPORT KATARINA WHEELAND

BOARD OF

TRUSTEES:

David Weber, Chair

740.272.1314

dweber@radnortwp.org

Dan Boysel, Vice Chair

740.595.3702

dboysel@radnortwp.org

Teresa Watkins, Member

740.602.3344

twatkins@radnortwp.org

Katarina Wheeland, Fiscal

Officer

614.531.7755

kwheeland@radnortwp.org

Randy Butts, Fire Chief

740.595.3464

Meeting Dates: 7:00 pm, the

4th Mondays of each month at

the Township Hall.

Website:

http://www.radnortwp.org/

Mailing Address:

4061 State Route 203

Radnor, Ohio 43066

Phone: 740-595-3623

Office hours are the 2nd and 4th Monday of the month from 6:00pm – 7:00pm at the clerk’s office in the Radnor

Community Center located at 4061 State Route 203. I am also available by appointment. You can reach me at (614) 531-

7755 or kwheeland@radnortwp.org. To see how your tax dollars are spent visit

www.https://radnortownshipdelaware.ohiocheckbook.com

PARK FLAGPOLE UPDATE

There have been some recent and not so recent updates to the school flagpole at the Radnor Park. Through the kind

donation of Willey’s Crane Service in Radnor, the flagpole has a new coat of paint and repair done to the ropes and pulleys.

More recently, electric has been installed at the pole to light the flag from dusk to dawn and also provide electricity for

future needs in the park. Elecric access has also been added to the park shelter for our resident’s convenience.

If you are interested in being a part of the park committee, or donating to the park improvement fund, please contact

Trustee Watkins for more information.

FIRE DEPARTMENT UPDATE, CHIEF RANDY BUTTS

Carbon Monoxide Safety

Often called the invisible killer, carbon monoxide is an invisible, odorless, colorless gas created when fuels (such as

gasoline, wood, coal, natural gas, propane, oil, and methane) burn incompletely. In the home, heating and cooking

equipment that burn fuel can be sources of carbon monoxide.

• CO alarms should be installed in a central location outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home and

in other locations where required by applicable laws, codes or standards. For the best protection, interconnect all

CO alarms throughout the home. When one sounds, they all sound.

• Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for placement and mounting height.

• Choose a CO alarm that is listed by a qualified testing laboratory.

• Call your local fire department’s non-emergency number to find out what number to call if the CO alarm sounds.

• Test CO alarms at least once a month; replace them according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

• If the audible trouble signal sounds, check for low batteries. If the battery is low, replace it. If it still sounds, call

the fire department.

• If the CO alarm sounds, immediately move to a fresh air location outdoors or by an open window or door. Make

sure everyone inside the home is accounted for. Call for help from a fresh air location and stay there until

emergency personnel declare that it is safe to re-enter the home.

• If you need to warm a vehicle, remove it from the garage immediately after starting it. Do not run a vehicle or

other fueled engine or motor indoors, even if garage doors are open. Make sure the exhaust pipe of a running

vehicle is not covered with snow.

• During and after a snowstorm, make sure vents for the dryer, furnace, stove, and fireplace are clear of snow buildup.

• A generator should be used in a well-ventilated location outdoors away from windows, doors and vent openings.

• Gas or charcoal grills can produce CO — only use outside.

Additional Information can be viewed at www.NFPA.org/education

TOWNSHIP HALL RENTAL

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the Radnor township hall is unavailable for rent until further notice. Based on the

current guidelines at that time, a decision will be made to reopen the hall for rental opportunities. For additional

information please contact Randy Butts at 740.272.1274 or one of the Township Trustees.

TOWNSHIP ZONING CONTACTS

Should you need a permit or have a question regarding zoning in Radnor Township, remember the responsibility falls

under the Delaware County Code Compliance, who can be reached at 50 Channing Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015, phone

(740) 833-2200. E-mail is building@co.delaware.oh.us.

ELECTRONIC NEWSLETTER

We are currently building an electronic mailing list for the newsletter. Thank you for your patience as you may also get a

paper copy during the transition. To be added to the list, please send an email to dboysel@radnortwp.org.

TOWNSHIP REORGANIZATION UPDATE

At the 1st meeting in January, the Board of Trustees held their annual reorganization meeting, designed to set meeting

times, elect officers and committee representatives. The results for 2021 are:

Chair- David Weber,- Vice Chair Dan Boysel, Trustee at large Teresa Watkins

Township Fire Dependency Board Representatives; Trustee Watkins, Stanley Steed, Asst. Fire Chief Bob Fish

Ohio Twp Assoc. Risk Management Rep.: Fiscal Officer Wheeland, Trustee Watkins

Delaware County Regional Planning Rep: Trustee Boysel, Alternate- Dan Huffman

The Trustees discussed cemetary lot fees, raising nonresident lot prices from $1,750 to $1,800. General openings and

closings were raised from $635 to $655 to match increased associated costs.

Employee and firefighter wages were raised 4% to remain competetive with the wage increases in the County and

surrounding areas.

2021 Trustee meetings are scheduled for the 4th Monday of each month, 7:00 p.m. being held at the Radnor Township

Community Hall.

TRAFFIC SPEED REDUCTIONS

Recently traffic speed studies were requested and performed by Delaware County on Byers and Hodges Roads. The results

of the study indicated a reduction in the speed limit was necessary for the safety of drivers and residents along the

roadway. Signs have been posted indicating the reduced speeds of 45 mph on Byers Road and 40 mph on Hodges Road,

effective immediately. Should you have questions, please contact your Trustees.

ROAD MAINTENANCE

2021 is a banner year for planned road repairs in Radnor Township. On the schedule are paving of Byers Road to

Lawrence, chip and seal of Byers from Lawrence to River Road, Hodges Road repave, River Road from SR 37 to David

Road (with an OPWC grant), Headley Road (north end) chip and seal, and Hills Miller in partnership with Troy Township

and an OPWC grant. Road inspections are done annually by the Trustees and a representative from the county engineers

department to determine the best use of maintenance and repair dollars in Radnor Township.

TOWNSHIP TREASURES ….

Meet Paul and Pat Coonfare! If you visit the Radnor Cemetery on a spring day, there is a good chance you will see them

volunteering their time planting flowers, pruning shrubs, trimming weeds, and assisting with all preparations for our

Memorial Day celebration. Additionally, they work throughout the year to ensure our township is a beautiful place to live.

Paul was born and raised in Radnor, and Pat soon followed. They graduated from Radnor High School, and recently

celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Pat retired from Delaware Rural Electric after 34 years, and Paul drove a bus

for Buckeye Valley Schools for 36 years. They enjoy spending the winters in Florida and attending Oliver Farm Machinery

shows where they display their antique tractors. They have two sons, and two grandchildren.

A friend recently commented on Facebook that Paul and Pat are “pillars of the community.” The Board of Trustees wish to

thank them for their loyalty and dedication to our neighborhood. The next time you see them pulling weeds, or mulching,

let them know how grateful you are for their efforts.

HEALTH DISTRICT UPDATE

Through our partnership with the Delaware County Health Department, Radnor Township has been awarded a grant

through the Ohio EPA to upgrade the recycling station. A concrete base has been installed for the bins as well as fencing to

help contain any loose recyclables as we continue to improve the park’s appearance. Security cameras have been installed

to reduce vandalism and unwanted dumping. The drop-off bins are located at the south end of the Radnor Park on SR

203. Please help us keep the park and community beautiful by following simple recycling rules posted at the site.

RADNOR TOWNSHIP

4061 State Route 203

Radnor, OH 43066