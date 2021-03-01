RADNOR
TOWNSHIP
NEWSLETTER
WINTER 2021
CHAIRPERSON REPORT, TERESA WATKINS
As I write the Chairperson’s comments for this newsletter, my hope is that our
residents are healthy and have avoided the Covid-19 virus. According to the
health department’s statistics, our numbers remain low. The community
building remains closed for gatherings.
The board is looking forward to the funds that will be generated this year from
the road levy that was approved in November of 2019. Paving projects for 2021
include roadwork on Byers, Hodges, Hedley, River and Hills-Miller.
In January of 2020, I was honored to complete the Leadership Academy
program offered by the Ohio Township Association. It entailed advanced
training in local government and was awarded to me at the OTA annual
convention in Columbus.
PRESIDENT OF THE RADNOR HERITAGE SOCIETY RETIRES
Rachel Thomas, a founding member of the Radnor Heritage Society, stepped
down as the leader. During a recent meeting, The Society appointed Ann Jones
as acting president.
Mrs. Thomas, a lifelong resident of Radnor, was a B.V. bus driver for 40 years,
and an active member of the Radnor Baptist Church. After a trip to Wales in
1988, Rachel was part of the group that formed the society and secured the
former township hall for a museum to house a collection of historic items. Since
its beginning, Rachel has been active in all activities and programs. On behalf of
the township, our thanks to Rachel for her years of dedicated service and wish
her good health and happiness as she retires.
HERITAGE SOCIETY MUSEUM UPDATED
In an ongoing effort to preserve Radnor’s rich history, the museum has recently
undergone maintenance and improvements to the facility. The trustees added a
new metal roof within the past 12 months as well as new front doors, drainage
improvements and two commercial dehumidifiers. The Trustees will continue
their efforts to combat the moisture issues at the museum and to provide a space
to acknowledge the accomplishments of Radnor Township’s past.
FISCAL OFFICER REPORT KATARINA WHEELAND
BOARD OF
TRUSTEES:
David Weber, Chair
740.272.1314
dweber@radnortwp.org
Dan Boysel, Vice Chair
740.595.3702
dboysel@radnortwp.org
Teresa Watkins, Member
740.602.3344
twatkins@radnortwp.org
Katarina Wheeland, Fiscal
Officer
614.531.7755
kwheeland@radnortwp.org
Randy Butts, Fire Chief
740.595.3464
Meeting Dates: 7:00 pm, the
4th Mondays of each month at
the Township Hall.
Website:
http://www.radnortwp.org/
Mailing Address:
4061 State Route 203
Radnor, Ohio 43066
Phone: 740-595-3623
Office hours are the 2nd and 4th Monday of the month from 6:00pm – 7:00pm at the clerk’s office in the Radnor
Community Center located at 4061 State Route 203. I am also available by appointment. You can reach me at (614) 531-
7755 or kwheeland@radnortwp.org. To see how your tax dollars are spent visit
www.https://radnortownshipdelaware.ohiocheckbook.com
PARK FLAGPOLE UPDATE
There have been some recent and not so recent updates to the school flagpole at the Radnor Park. Through the kind
donation of Willey’s Crane Service in Radnor, the flagpole has a new coat of paint and repair done to the ropes and pulleys.
More recently, electric has been installed at the pole to light the flag from dusk to dawn and also provide electricity for
future needs in the park. Elecric access has also been added to the park shelter for our resident’s convenience.
If you are interested in being a part of the park committee, or donating to the park improvement fund, please contact
Trustee Watkins for more information.
FIRE DEPARTMENT UPDATE, CHIEF RANDY BUTTS
Carbon Monoxide Safety
Often called the invisible killer, carbon monoxide is an invisible, odorless, colorless gas created when fuels (such as
gasoline, wood, coal, natural gas, propane, oil, and methane) burn incompletely. In the home, heating and cooking
equipment that burn fuel can be sources of carbon monoxide.
• CO alarms should be installed in a central location outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home and
in other locations where required by applicable laws, codes or standards. For the best protection, interconnect all
CO alarms throughout the home. When one sounds, they all sound.
• Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for placement and mounting height.
• Choose a CO alarm that is listed by a qualified testing laboratory.
• Call your local fire department’s non-emergency number to find out what number to call if the CO alarm sounds.
• Test CO alarms at least once a month; replace them according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
• If the audible trouble signal sounds, check for low batteries. If the battery is low, replace it. If it still sounds, call
the fire department.
• If the CO alarm sounds, immediately move to a fresh air location outdoors or by an open window or door. Make
sure everyone inside the home is accounted for. Call for help from a fresh air location and stay there until
emergency personnel declare that it is safe to re-enter the home.
• If you need to warm a vehicle, remove it from the garage immediately after starting it. Do not run a vehicle or
other fueled engine or motor indoors, even if garage doors are open. Make sure the exhaust pipe of a running
vehicle is not covered with snow.
• During and after a snowstorm, make sure vents for the dryer, furnace, stove, and fireplace are clear of snow buildup.
• A generator should be used in a well-ventilated location outdoors away from windows, doors and vent openings.
• Gas or charcoal grills can produce CO — only use outside.
Additional Information can be viewed at www.NFPA.org/education
TOWNSHIP HALL RENTAL
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the Radnor township hall is unavailable for rent until further notice. Based on the
current guidelines at that time, a decision will be made to reopen the hall for rental opportunities. For additional
information please contact Randy Butts at 740.272.1274 or one of the Township Trustees.
TOWNSHIP ZONING CONTACTS
Should you need a permit or have a question regarding zoning in Radnor Township, remember the responsibility falls
under the Delaware County Code Compliance, who can be reached at 50 Channing Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015, phone
(740) 833-2200. E-mail is building@co.delaware.oh.us.
ELECTRONIC NEWSLETTER
We are currently building an electronic mailing list for the newsletter. Thank you for your patience as you may also get a
paper copy during the transition. To be added to the list, please send an email to dboysel@radnortwp.org.
TOWNSHIP REORGANIZATION UPDATE
At the 1st meeting in January, the Board of Trustees held their annual reorganization meeting, designed to set meeting
times, elect officers and committee representatives. The results for 2021 are:
Chair- David Weber,- Vice Chair Dan Boysel, Trustee at large Teresa Watkins
Township Fire Dependency Board Representatives; Trustee Watkins, Stanley Steed, Asst. Fire Chief Bob Fish
Ohio Twp Assoc. Risk Management Rep.: Fiscal Officer Wheeland, Trustee Watkins
Delaware County Regional Planning Rep: Trustee Boysel, Alternate- Dan Huffman
The Trustees discussed cemetary lot fees, raising nonresident lot prices from $1,750 to $1,800. General openings and
closings were raised from $635 to $655 to match increased associated costs.
Employee and firefighter wages were raised 4% to remain competetive with the wage increases in the County and
surrounding areas.
2021 Trustee meetings are scheduled for the 4th Monday of each month, 7:00 p.m. being held at the Radnor Township
Community Hall.
TRAFFIC SPEED REDUCTIONS
Recently traffic speed studies were requested and performed by Delaware County on Byers and Hodges Roads. The results
of the study indicated a reduction in the speed limit was necessary for the safety of drivers and residents along the
roadway. Signs have been posted indicating the reduced speeds of 45 mph on Byers Road and 40 mph on Hodges Road,
effective immediately. Should you have questions, please contact your Trustees.
ROAD MAINTENANCE
2021 is a banner year for planned road repairs in Radnor Township. On the schedule are paving of Byers Road to
Lawrence, chip and seal of Byers from Lawrence to River Road, Hodges Road repave, River Road from SR 37 to David
Road (with an OPWC grant), Headley Road (north end) chip and seal, and Hills Miller in partnership with Troy Township
and an OPWC grant. Road inspections are done annually by the Trustees and a representative from the county engineers
department to determine the best use of maintenance and repair dollars in Radnor Township.
TOWNSHIP TREASURES ….
Meet Paul and Pat Coonfare! If you visit the Radnor Cemetery on a spring day, there is a good chance you will see them
volunteering their time planting flowers, pruning shrubs, trimming weeds, and assisting with all preparations for our
Memorial Day celebration. Additionally, they work throughout the year to ensure our township is a beautiful place to live.
Paul was born and raised in Radnor, and Pat soon followed. They graduated from Radnor High School, and recently
celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Pat retired from Delaware Rural Electric after 34 years, and Paul drove a bus
for Buckeye Valley Schools for 36 years. They enjoy spending the winters in Florida and attending Oliver Farm Machinery
shows where they display their antique tractors. They have two sons, and two grandchildren.
A friend recently commented on Facebook that Paul and Pat are “pillars of the community.” The Board of Trustees wish to
thank them for their loyalty and dedication to our neighborhood. The next time you see them pulling weeds, or mulching,
let them know how grateful you are for their efforts.
HEALTH DISTRICT UPDATE
Through our partnership with the Delaware County Health Department, Radnor Township has been awarded a grant
through the Ohio EPA to upgrade the recycling station. A concrete base has been installed for the bins as well as fencing to
help contain any loose recyclables as we continue to improve the park’s appearance. Security cameras have been installed
to reduce vandalism and unwanted dumping. The drop-off bins are located at the south end of the Radnor Park on SR
203. Please help us keep the park and community beautiful by following simple recycling rules posted at the site.
RADNOR TOWNSHIP
4061 State Route 203
Radnor, OH 43066