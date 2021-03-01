The Delaware Public Health District said Monday the amount of COVID-19 vaccine doses used continues to increase.

According to the health district, 97% of the doses received have been used, up from 96% on Feb. 23. Two weeks ago, the amount was 92%, and three weeks ago, it was 90%.

There have been 13,300 total doses received so far, up 5,200 from last week. There have been 8,355 total doses administered to date, with 4,883 doses reserved for this week’s clinics. There are 7,374 upcoming appointments and 6,612 registered individuals on the waitlist.

The DPHD’s weekly coronavirus update states Ohio is scheduled to receive 310,000 additional first doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

“With this increase in doses, Ohio will add additional new vaccine provider sites, including some Meijer and Walmart locations and more independent pharmacies,” the DPHD said. “Providers that are currently receiving vaccines can anticipate larger shipments, including the Delaware Public Health District. For this reason, additional appointment links will be emailed to individuals registered with the health district.”

Qualifying recipients can sign up at https://bit.ly/3puGGuS or contact another provider listed at DelawareHealth.org/covid-19vaccine or vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

The Ohio Department of Health’s vaccination dashboard shows 34,948 people in Delaware County have started on the vaccine, or 16.7% of the population; and 18,687 have completed taking the vaccine, or 8.9% of the population. More than 3,000 people in the county started on the vaccine last week, and nearly 5,000 completed the vaccine last week.

The DPHD has noted the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

The county’s current percentages continue to outpace the state of Ohio, which as of Monday had 1,687,834 people who have started the vaccine, or 14.4% of the state; with 912,354 completing their vaccinations, or 7.8% of the population. More than 200,000 people have started and completed their shots since last week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 76.9 million total vaccines have been administered, and 96.4 million doses delivered in the United States. A total of 50.7 million people (15.3% of the U.S. population) have received at least one dose, and 25.4 million (7.7% of the population) have received both doses.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center said less than 10 of the 50 states have more than 10% of its population fully vaccinated: Alaska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wyoming.

On Feb. 27, a third COVID-19 vaccine, by Johnson & Johnson, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for public use.

In a statement, President Joe Biden said, “This is exciting news for all Americans, and an encouraging development in our efforts to bring an end to the crisis. We know that the more people get vaccinated, the faster we will overcome the virus, get back to our friends and loved ones, and get our economy back on track.”

