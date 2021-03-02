OWU’s spring Spanish Film Series underway

Ohio Wesleyan University’s spring Spanish Film Series is offering free streaming access to five films by acclaimed Spanish director Chus Gutiérrez.

The series – “The Agitated Gaze. An Approach to Chus Gutiérrez’s Cinema” – will run through March 19. Gutiérrez’s films often tackle issues such as immigration, globalization and multiculturalism. She has been described as “one of the foremost representatives of the new generation of women film directors in Spain.”

Films included in “The Agitated Gaze” series are:

• “Joint on the Roof” (1984): Gutiérrez’s first-ever short film tells the story of a group of people eagerly awaiting the arrival of a drug dealer and his product.

• “Merry Go Round” (1986): A man lives his last moments of life in a motel room next to a mysterious woman and surrounded by the police.

• “Return to Hansala” (2008): Gutiérrez tells the story of those who have survived when crossing the strait from Morocco to Spain and those who have died in the attempt.

• “Sacromonte, The Wise of the Tribe” (2014): Historically, Sacromonte, a neighborhood of Granada, has been the cradle of Flamenco and an international reference of cultural tourism. Gutiérrez explores how and why that’s changing.

• “Role & Role” (2020): How do the media, advertising industry, and fiction build female role models, and how do those models impact the way society thinks as well as how both women and men make decisions about their lives and careers.

To register for access to view the five films, email Eva Paris-Huesca, Ph.D., associate professor of Spanish and director of the OWU Film Studies Program, at eeparish@owu.edu.

The Spanish Film Series is a collaborative initiative between Ohio Wesleyan’s Department of Modern Foreign Languages and the online film platform Mujeres de Cine, with the support of the Spanish Ministry of Culture and Sports.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/03/web1_OWU-logo.jpg

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

