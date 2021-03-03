Rankey sworn in as Delaware County treasurer

Donald E. Rankey Jr. was sworn in as the Delaware County treasurer Monday morning.

The ceremony took place at the Delaware County Commissioners’ Office, which is now located inside the Historic Courthouse at 91 N. Sandusky St. in downtown Delaware. Board of Commissioners President Gary Merrell swore in Rankey.

It was the first of three swearing-in ceremonies for Rankey.

Rankey takes over for Michael Ringle, who resigned, effective Feb. 26. Ringle stepped down as treasurer to accept the position of Delaware County chief deputy auditor of real estate and tax.

Rankey won the treasurer’s seat in the November election. In accordance with state law, Rankey’s elected term will not officially begin until Sept. 6.

He was selected by the county commissioners to fill the vacant seat between Monday and March 18, when the Republican Central Committee meets to select an interim treasurer. The swearing-in ceremony Monday was for that 18-day term.

The Republican Central Committee is expected to select Rankey as the interim treasurer at the March 18 meeting, after which time he will be sworn in for the period between March 18 and Sept. 6.

Rankey will be sworn in for a third time on Sept. 2, four days before his elected term begins. Judge Craig R. Baldwin of the Ohio Fifth District Court of Appeals will swear in Rankey.

“I’m ready to start my service for the benefit of the good people of Delaware County,” Rankey said. “I have several projects that need a jump-start. The citizens of Delaware County can rest assured that I will work diligently on their behalf. I will be a good steward of their money, and I will maximize the return on their investments.”

