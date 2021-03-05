Great Decisions program to begin March 12

Delaware’s Great Decisions sessions on U.S. foreign policy and international relations will kick off March 12 with eight virtual sessions addressing critical issues impacting the nation and world.

The community is invited to join the online Zoom discussions by registering in advance at https://delawaregreatdecisions.com. Each event will begin at noon and last for one hour.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with a link for joining the programs. Please do not share your link; instead, please share the main web link. Those who register will receive a program link each week by email.

The schedule for this year’s Great Decisions sessions is as follows:

• March 12 – Persian Gulf Security Issues: Ali Akbar Mahdi, lecturer for the Department of Sociology, California State University, Northridge, and professor emeritus, Ohio Wesleyan University.

• March 19 – Brexit and the European Union: Yannis Stivachtis, professor of political science and Jean Monnet Chair at Virginia Tech.

• March 26 – Struggles Over the Melting Arctic: Nathan Amador Rowley, associate professor of geology and geography, Ohio Wesleyan University, and Erinn Nicley, associate professor of political science and geography, Western Governors University.

• April 09 – China’s Role in Africa: Joe Parrot, assistant professor of history, The Ohio State University.

• April 16 – The Korean Peninsula: Mitchell B. Lerner, professor of history, The Ohio State University.

• April 23 – Roles of International Organizations in a Global Pandemic: Gillian Ice, professor and director of Global Health, Ohio University.

• April 30 – The End of Globalization?: Melissa Pawlikowski, faculty-in-residence, Capital University.

• May 6 (Thursday) – Global Supply Chains and National Security: Ji Young Choi, associate professor of politics and government, director of East Asian Studies, and affiliate professor of international studies, Ohio Wesleyan University.

The Foreign Policy Association offers a Great Decisions Briefing Book with articles on each of the topics. A few are available through the local Great Decisions program for $32 each. Contact Skip Cornett at wcornettIII@gmail.com to purchase a book. They also are available via The Foreign Policy Association for the same price. For those with e-readers, the Briefing Book is available for download from several sources at a lower price.

The Great Decisions Discussion Program, a free community discussion series, is designed to encourage debate and discussion of the role of the United States in world affairs. The program provides materials that help people reach informed opinions on issues and encourages them to participate in the foreign-policy process.

The Foreign Policy Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring the American public to learn more about the world. Founded in 1918, FPA provides independent publications, programs, and forums to increase public awareness of, and foster popular participation in, matters relating to those policy issues.

Submitted by the Rev. Ward “Skip” Cornett, Lutheran clergy (retired), who serves as chair of the Delaware Great Decisions program.

