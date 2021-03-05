Cheswick Village plans approved

LEWIS CENTER — The Orange Township Board of Trustees recently approved a development plan for Cheswick Village, which is part of the Route 23 Corridor Overlay District.

The overlay district was adopted last October, and TMB Investments, Ltd. submitted the application in December 2020. The Orange Township Zoning Commission held a working session on the matter Jan. 5. Following a staff report and a public hearing, the plan, which includes the construction of 56 townhomes directly south of Home Depot on Owenfield Drive, was approved by trustees with divergences on Jan. 19, meeting minutes read.

The nine divergences were: A 50-foot maximum setback for townhomes (the RCOD states 40-foot); a minimum 100-foot lot width; an existing dry detention basin was allowed to remain since the stormwater structure is already in place; the screening requirement was waived for the northwest corner of the site due to existing conditions; privacy fencing was allowed to be 6- and 8-feet high (instead of 5-feet high) to screen the townhomes from Home Depot and existing single-family homes; a minimum distance of 175 feet (instead of 200 feet) between intersections at Owenfield Drive; exposed foundations were allowed to be painted to complement the siding; 5-foot high entry signs (instead of 3-foot high); and allowing temporary marketing signs.

Also on Jan. 19, trustees approved a 10-year master plan agreement for Parks, Recreation, and Trails with Brandstetter Carroll, Inc. The trustees also appointed Ciara Harris as a regular member of the zoning commission to fill an existing term.

Trustees also approved a recreational trail grant agreement in the amount of up to $20,000 from the Delaware County Board of Commissioners on Feb. 1. The township’s Road Improvement Project estimate from the Delaware County engineer was also approved.

In addition, it was noted that Facilities and Equipment Supervisor Richard Ray retired Jan. 26.

The Orange Township Zoning Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on March 9 at 7 p.m. The hearing is regarding rezoning a 24-acre parcel at 5351 North Road from Single Family Planned Residential District to a Multi-Family Planned Residential District for applicant North Farms Development LLC.

For more information on the hearing, visit www.orangetwp.org.

This illustrative plan drawing shows the site layout for Cheswick Village. Pictured adjacent to the development on the east side is Car Wash Depot and Steak ‘n Shake, both located on Owenfield Drive in Powell. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/03/web1_Plan-Village.jpg This illustrative plan drawing shows the site layout for Cheswick Village. Pictured adjacent to the development on the east side is Car Wash Depot and Steak ‘n Shake, both located on Owenfield Drive in Powell. Courtesy | Orange Twp.

Townhomes to be built near Home Depot

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

