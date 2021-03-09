Registration open for Candidates School

The Delaware County Board of Elections has announced the return of its Candidates School. This popular training session for prospective political-office candidates will take place Wednesday, March 31, starting at 1:30 p.m. at the Willis Building Conference Room, 2079 U.S. Highway 23 N., Delaware.

The program covers topics such as filing petitions and campaign-finance reports, accessing data from the BOE website, and understanding the support that the BOE staff can provide.

“This year features many races for township, city, village and school-board officials,” said BOE Director Karla Herron, “so we find that providing this educational program helps eliminate the kinds of mistakes that can prevent a candidate from getting to the ballot.”

Preregistration is required for the event. After consulting with the Delaware Public Health District, the BOE has determined that up to 50 people can attend in person at the Willis Building. Those attending in person must wear a mask and adhere to the Ohio Department of Health’s social-distancing requirements that are in effect on March 31.

The event also will be livestreamed so that those participating remotely can ask questions. An online registration form is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021CandidatesSchool or by calling the BOE at 740-833-2080.

The program lasts approximately two hours, and BOE staff will be available after the speakers’ presentations to help attendees fill out election forms. The program will be recorded and available for viewing later on the BOE website, which is accessible at https://vote.delawarecountyohio.gov/.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/03/web1_Delaware-County.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by Delaware County.

Submitted by Delaware County.