Series to begin with Persian Gulf discussion

The first session of the Delaware Great Decisions Series, which will take place virtually at noon Friday, will focus on security issues in the Persian Gulf.

Ali Akbar Mahdi, a lecturer for the Department of Sociology at California State University Northridge and a professor emeritus at Ohio Wesleyan University, will present Friday’s program.

Mahdi, a native of Iran, received his B.A. in Sociology from the National University of Iran and his M.A. and Ph.D. from Michigan State University. His research interests have been in social structure in the Middle East – the role that women, political factionalism, social classes, and globalization has had on Iranian society.

Mahdi’s current research is focused on the concept of civil society in Iran and the attitudes of Iranian youth and women immigrants in the United States. He has conducted a national survey of the latter two groups in the United States and is studying patterns of social adjustment, cultural change and national identity.

Mahdi will discuss a number of dimensions of the question of Persian Gulf security issues. The program is scheduled for one hour, and it will include an opportunity to raise questions with the presenter.

The community is invited to join the online Zoom discussions by registering in advance at https://delawaregreatdecisions.com.

The Great Decisions program, a free community discussion series, is designed to encourage debate and discussion of the role of the United States in world affairs. The program provides materials that help people reach informed opinions on issues and encourages them to participate in the foreign-policy process.

Mahdi https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/03/web1_Mahdi.jpg Mahdi

Gazette staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Information for this story was provided by Rev. Ward “Skip” Cornett, who serves as chair of the Delaware Great Decisions program.

Information for this story was provided by Rev. Ward “Skip” Cornett, who serves as chair of the Delaware Great Decisions program.