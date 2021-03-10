Cell tower agreement approved by Delaware County commissioners

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners recently approved a change in a license agreement to install a generator for a cell phone tower in Sunbury.

The resolution was a second amendment to the tower site agreement with the county’s Department of Emergency Services and New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC, which leases a tower site next to Delaware County EMS Station 2 at 283 W. Granville St. in Sunbury. The agreement allows for an expansion of premises as needed by the licensee, and an annual increase in rent.

“Licensee shall have the right to install, repair, maintain, modify, replace, remove, utilize and operate (including but not limited to operate as may be required by applicable law) equipment within the new premises area, including without limitation a concrete pad and generator thereon, including backup power supply,” the agreement reads from the meeting minutes of Jan. 28. “Licensee shall have the right to access the new premises area, and any provisions in the agreement governing access shall apply to such access. The generator shall remain the property of licensee, and licensee shall have the right to remove or modify it at any time.”

DCEMS Station 2 was built in 1997. The tower site license agreement was originally entered into in 2006, with the first amendment to the agreement in 2008.

Last year at this time, Delaware County’s department was named the 2020 EMS Agency of the Year for Ohio.

In other business on Jan. 28, the commissioners approved a letter to Gov. Mike DeWine “to express our unanimous support for full funding in the 2022-23 budget for the indigent-defense services that the state is constitutionally obligated to provide.”

The commissioners’ letter read in part: “The need for full reimbursement is great, particularly in a county like Delaware, which continues to grow both in population and in the need for quality indigent defense. As a result of the improved funding for indigent defense in the most recent budget, in October 2020 we authorized the creation of a Public Defender Office so that we could improve the quality of representation provided, while also exercising greater control over the total cost of indigent defense.”

On Jan. 25, the board approved a cooperative project with Liberty Township and the county engineer for improvements to Seldom Seen Road (Township Road 121) “for the mutual benefit of both parties.” No funds were exchanged between the parties in connection with the agreement. The scope of the project “shall include reconstruction of the reverse curve, including minor widening and performing related drainage improvements on Seldom Seen Road (Township Road 121) extending from 400 feet west of the Filiz Lane/Seldom Seen Road intersection, terminating approximately 1,500 feet west of the Filiz Lane/Seldom Seen Road intersection.”

The board also accepted the dedication of an extension of North Road in Berlin Township. The minutes state the new public roadway begins on Peachblow Road (County Road 98) “at a point approximately 0.46 miles west of the Norfolk Southern Railroad and extending in a southerly direction for approximately 0.54 miles, said public roadway to be the first phase of an extension of North Road, Township Road 272.”

Public hearings were set for a drainage improvements in Berkshire, Berlin, Brown, Concord and Kingston townships. Bids were awarded to local companies for tree clearing, curb and sidewalk replacements, guardrail installation, pavement marking. A maintenance bond was established for The Heathers at Golf Village North Section 4. Pulte Homes of Ohio, LLC was the principal.

A developer’s agreement for Hollenback Road from 3 Pillar Homes in conjunction with Villas at Old Harbor West was approved. 3 Pillar Homes is constructing a development known as The Villas at Old Harbor West, which will include a new roadway access to Hollenback. 3 Pillar Homes will pay the county $395,000 for its share of the cost for the improvements.

Also approved by the board was the purchase and installation of cabs and chassis and dump body packages for single-axle and tandem-axle trucks, along with a four-wheel drive motor grader for use by the Delaware County Engineer’s Office. The county will sell an old grader and boom mower tractor as a credit on the purchase price.

After going into executive session, the board approved filing a notice of intervention for construction of the Northern Columbus Loop Phase VII by Columbia Gas of Ohio, Inc. Part of the construction is within Delaware County.

“The board finds and determines that the proposed project will have a profound impact on natural gas capacity within Delaware County and that intervention is necessary and proper to protect the interests of Delaware County and its constituents,” the resolution read.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/03/web1_Delaware-County-1.jpg This cell phone tower is next to Delaware County EMS Station 2 in Sunbury. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/03/web1_Cell-Tower-2.jpg This cell phone tower is next to Delaware County EMS Station 2 in Sunbury. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.