City approves duplexes

The housing market in southwest Delaware will soon see more variety added to the area as Delaware City Council approved the final development plan and final subdivision plat for 90 single-family attached units on approximately 21.44 acres to be known as Boulder Reserve. Council approved the plan after just one reading following recommended approval from the Delaware Planning Commission on March 3.

Located south of Boulder Drive and east of the YMCA, Boulder Reserve marks the last residential-zoned land in the Willowbrook Planned Unit Development, which was approved in 1999.

“This is really fulfilling the long-term plan that the city had for that area back there,” City Manager Tom Homan said on Monday. “Hats off to (Planning and Community Development Director) Dave (Efland) and his staff, and Engineering (Department) — Bill and his staff — for their work on this. This is the culmination of, really, decades of planning, and I’m really impressed with the different housing types that are proposed there.”

Approved are 54 ranch homes and 36 townhomes, all of which will be duplexes, to be constructed by T&R Properties. The homes will be located on a private loop street and will be constructed around the existing retention pond located on the site. The ranch homes will each have two-car garages, and the townhomes will have options for the buyer of either a one-car or two-car garage.

Each ranch duplex unit will have a minimum size of 1,340 square feet, and the two-story townhome units will range from a minimum of 1,410 to 1,660 square feet depending on the garage option.

Asked by Homan about the price points expected for the units, R.J. Sabatino, of T&R Properties, said both styles are expected to fetch similar amounts “starting off around the low $200 (thousands).” Homan pointed out the pricing will be similar to the units at the Enclaves at Adalee, located nearby on Houk Road. City documents for the proposal also point out the similarity in style of the approved Boulder Reserve ranch homes to those at the Enclaves.

“This really does provide that sort of housing need for what’s been planned for, maybe for the empty nesters and also even starter homes for the new family,” Sabatino stated.

“I think these are tremendous housing options — the townhomes and duplex-style,” Councilman Cory Hoffman said of the proposal. “I think this is the sort of thing we want to add and see more of in addition to just your traditional, single-family detached home, and I think it’s a really good-looking project.”

This aerial map highlights where the recently approved Boulder Reserve subdivision will be located. Pictured to the left of the property is Veterans Park at 1121 S. Houk Road in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/03/web1_Boulder-subdivision.jpg This aerial map highlights where the recently approved Boulder Reserve subdivision will be located. Pictured to the left of the property is Veterans Park at 1121 S. Houk Road in Delaware. Courtesy image | City of Delaware

