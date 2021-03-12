Harlem Township accepts bids for road improvements

GALENA — Harlem Township carried out its annual reorganization and settled on road improvements for 2021 during recent trustees meetings.

During the maintenance portion, Trustee David Jackson noted “a bid from the Delaware County Engineer’s Office 2021 Road Improvement Program for improvements to Green Cook Road (two sections), Gorsuch Road, Pine View Drive, Keller Pines Court, and White Fir Lane for an estimated cost of $453,860,” read the meeting minutes of Jan. 20.

The trustees settled on the bids for Gorsuch and both parts of Green Cook roads for $168,740.

In addition, Trustee Jerry Paul discussed the brick/paver program for the memorial part of the Harlem Township Community Park across the street from the firehouse, and the new cost of each brick is $75 and each paver is $100.

Trustee Bob Singer discussed the Harlem Heat baseball team, and an agreement for them to use the field in the park for two nights a week was approved.

At the organizational meeting on Jan. 4, Jackson relinquished his position as chairman of the board. Paul was elected chairman, and Bob Singer was elected vice chairman, with Jackson serving as the alternate. Paul said he would like to start sending out a newsletter with contributions from department heads.

After salaries were set for selected personnel, Joni Manson was reappointed to the Harlem Township Zoning Commission, while Jack Brown was appointed as an alternate. Carl Richison was appointed to the township’s Board of Zoning Appeals. Zoning Inspector Matt Kurz will represent the township on the Delaware County Regional Planning Commission. Christopher Caito was reappointed fire chief.

The trustees also went over some township projects.

“Projects discussed for this year — relocated water fountain in the park and repair concrete pad at the grange building near the front door area,” read the meeting minutes.

Zoning and cemetery fees were then set. No changes were made for township facility use fees. Trustees meetings were set for the third Wednesdays of the month at 7 p.m. They will be virtual Zoom meetings until further notice.

The Harlem Township Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing on March 15 at 7:35 p.m. via Zoom. The hearing is for a variance to create a flag lot. A flag lot is defined as a parcel of land at the end of a long driveway.

The Harlem Township Board of Trustees will hold two hearings starting at 7:15 p.m. on March 22 via Zoom. The hearings are to rezone two parcels of property from Agricultural Residential to Single Family Residential.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/03/web1_Harlem-Township.jpg

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.