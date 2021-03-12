Delaware County Regional Planning Commission approves Berlin Farms plan

A recent meeting of the Delaware County Regional Planning Commission saw the approval of three projects in Berlin Township.

Preliminary plans for the Berlin Farms subdivision was among the approvals. The planned residential community would consist of 91 lots on 62.7 acres on the north side of Berlin Station Road and west of Dale Ford Road. The main entrance is from the Piatt Road extension. M/I Homes is the builder and is proposing to build it in two sections. It is in the Olentangy Local School District.

“The typical lot size is around 80 feet wide and 150 feet deep, or 12,000 square feet,” read the meeting minutes. “Open space in the development totals 19.2 acres divided among three reserve areas. The majority of the open space acreage is provided around the periphery of the development, serving as a buffer from surrounding properties and the Piatt Road extension. A half-acre central green is also included as a community amenity. Sidewalks are provided throughout, along with a multi-use path along both Berlin Station Road and the Piatt Road extension, as well as an extension to Dale Ford Road for potential future pedestrian connectivity.”

All members of the commission approved the preliminary plans, except Berlin Township, which abstained. It is customary for the jurisdiction that a project is located in to abstain on a RPC vote that pertains to them, since they will be considering the matter themselves at a later time.

Second, final consent approval was unanimously given for Section 3 of Berlin Manor. The 95-lot single-family subdivision is divided into two parts between the Berlin Township Hall and the Cheshire Cemetery. This portion will contain 40 single-family lots on 33 acres on the north side of Cheshire Road and west of Lackey Old State Road. The land for the section is currently vacant.

Third, America’ Home Place at 6924 E. SR 37 requested a rezoning from Neighborhood Commercial to Planned Commercial to use for a model home on just over an acre. Two other model homes are on the neighboring property to the west side of 3 B’s and K Road. The request was given conditional approval.

A one-year extension was granted for The Reserve at Scioto Bluff, an 18-lot development on 12 acres in Concord Township.

Sketch plans were examined for The Bluffs at Alum Creek in Brown Township and Hoover View in Genoa Township.

The commission ruled on two matters in Liberty Township. It gave the final approval for Section 2 of Liberty Bluff on Olentangy River Road. Section 2 consists of 29 of the subdivision’s 68 lots. It also granted a one-year extension for Liberty Trace. Pulte Homes, the applicant, said the development has been built out except for section 4. “It is the intent of the developer to move forward with Section 4 as part of the 2021 construction season,” the applicant said.

Lastly, the RPC offered to create a map of Sunbury, Galena, Berkshire, Genoa, Harlem for the Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Zoom meeting took place Jan. 28. The approvals next go to the respective township’s zoning and trustees for consideration.

Pictured is the planned layout for Berlin Farms in Berlin Township. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/03/web1_Berlin-Farm.jpg Pictured is the planned layout for Berlin Farms in Berlin Township. Courtesy | DCRPC

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.