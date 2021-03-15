Over 15K vaccine doses administered in Delaware County

The Delaware Public Health District reports 15,030 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Monday.

The DPHD’s COVID-19 vaccine breakdown shows 16,200 total doses have been received so far, up 1,100 from the previous week. Of the doses received, 93% have been used, up from 90% the week before. There are 1,016 doses reserved for this week’s clinics, up from 681 last week. There are 3,392 upcoming appointments, up from 2,814 last week.

The district’s appointment link is now live at DelawareHealth.org/covid-19vaccine where eligible individuals may make an appointment or register to be placed on a short notice list. The DPHD also said, “Our vaccine FAQ has also been updated with answers to a load of questions you may have: https://delawarehealth.org/…/03/Vaccine-FAQ-3.8.21.pdf “

On March 12, the district’s Trends Report showed there were an average of 11 new cases per day, per 100,000 in population. That is down from 14 new cases per day, per 100,000 population last week. Most counties in Ohio, including Delaware, remain at a Level 3 public emergency on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. Level 3 indicates there is “very high exposure and spread.”

The Ohio Department of Health reports as of Monday that 48,065 residents, or 23% of the population of Delaware County, has started on the vaccine. That’s up from 19% last week. Of those, 28,426 have completed getting vaccinated, or 13.5% of the population. That’s up from nearly 11% last week. The DPHD has noted the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

The ODH’s statewide vaccination dashboard shows 2.3 million people, or 20.5% of the population, has started on the vaccine. That’s up from 1.9 million last week. Of those, 1.3 million, or 12% of the population, have completed getting the vaccine, up from just under 10% last week.

There are more than 1,200 vaccine provider locations in the state. Ohio is in Phases 1D and 2B of its vaccination program.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more than 109 million total doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up from 92 million a week ago. Of those, 71 million have received at least one dose, and 38.3 million are fully vaccinated.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center said Alaska has the highest percent of its population by state fully vaccinated at 17%. By population, California has the most people fully vaccinated at more than 3.7 million.

“We need everyone to get vaccinated,” President Biden said last week on the anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdown. “We need everyone to keep washing their hands, stay socially distanced, and keep wearing the masks as recommended by the CDC. … We’ve made so much progress. This is not the time to let up. Just as we are emerging from a dark winter into a hopeful spring and summer is not the time to not stick with the rules.”

In addition, a new national online vaccinator portal has been launched at https://www.PHE.gov/COVIDvaccinators.

“I encourage everyone who needs health insurance to go to HealthCare.gov before May 15,” Biden recently said in a statement. “If you already have coverage, you can help family members and friends who are uninsured get themselves covered.”

