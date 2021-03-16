Alzheimer’s education programs to begin March 18

The Alzheimer’s Association will launch a series of new virtual statewide Alzheimer’s education programs in an effort to reach more Ohio families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Many of the programs will include a physician specialist to allow participants to ask specific questions about diagnosis, research, treatment and support. Rebecca Hall, a program director for the Alzheimer’s Association in Ohio, said, “Across the state we are only reaching a fraction of those who are impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia. Along with creating more awareness about the impact of Alzheimer’s and dementia in Ohio, we hope this series of virtual programs will allow us to bring people together across the state to learn from experts on a variety of topics and ask questions that will empower them to communicate more effectively with loved ones living with dementia as well as manage the challenging behavioral symptoms of the disease.”

The first “Ask an Expert” virtual webinar is Thursday, March 18, at 6 p.m. The topic is “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia Q&A” with Dr. Julie Suhr, who is director of clinical training for the Ohio University Department of Psychology. During this program, participants will learn the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia; stages and risk factors; current research and treatments available for some symptoms; and Alzheimer’s Association resources.

To register for this and upcoming programs, call 800-272-3900. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link to participate.

Upcoming topics include:

• April 29: “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors” at noon with Dr. Kathleen Rogers, chief of service in geriatric medicine at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

• May 13: “Effective Communication Strategies” from noon to 1 p.m. A doctor from the West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute will be the guest presenter

• June 3: “Dementia Conversations” Thursday June 3 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Alzheimer’s is a progressive, fatal brain disease that kills nerve cells and tissues in the brain, affecting an individual’s ability to remember, think, plan, speak and walk. In Ohio, 220,000 individuals ages 65 and older live with Alzheimer’s disease, and there are 442,000 family and friends acting as caregivers. The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association, visit www.alz.org or call 800-272-3900.

Submitted by the Alzheimer’s Association, Central Ohio Chapter.

