DCHS program to focus on county’s earliest settlers

The Delaware County Historical Society will host a free virtual program titled “Cultural Communities: Early Settlers and American Indians.”

Covering the years between 1770 and 1850, the program will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25. Attendees will see 11 local reenactors who will bring Delaware County history to life as they tell their stories gathered from primary resources. Hear the recollections of William Little, Laura Carpenter, Rev. James Finley, Mrs. Moses Byxbe and Benjamin Franklin Thomas.

Viewers will also hear the story of Africa Ohio, Drake’s Defeat, and see some examples of American Indian games. Those who watch the program will not only see a dance inspired by the traditions of the Lenni Lenape, but they will also be able to view artifacts from the period.

The virtual program is funded, in part, by The Ohio Arts Council and by the Charles and Betty Sheets Family Fund through the Delaware County Foundation.

Due to the length of the program, there will also be a second webinar for viewers to ask questions on the same subject, held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.

Tickets can be reserved by going to www.delawareohiohistory.org. There are options for the hearing impaired.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote, preserve and sustain interest in the history of Delaware County. The Barn at Stratford is operated by DCHS as an event venue for weddings, corporate meetings, and other special occasions.

To learn more, visit the venue and society websites at barnatstratford.org and delawareohiohistory.org.

