Artist talk set for March 24

The public is invited to join the Ross Art Museum at 7 p.m. March 24 for an online conversation with museum exhibitor and Ohio Wesleyan University alumnus Amze Emmons.

Emmons, OWU Class of 1996, will discuss his current exhibit “Pattern Drift: Cityscape,” his artmaking, and his journey since graduating from Ohio Wesleyan. The hourlong conversation will be hosted by Erin Fletcher, executive director of the Ross.

“Emmons is an important contemporary printmaker who balances technical virtuosity with an awareness of social and political issues,” Fletcher said in announcing the exhibition. “His work focuses on the built environment and the way it connects and unites us. He has a collage aesthetic that brings temporary housing structures in conversation with the vibrancy of a city sunset or connects television sets and lurking piles of debris. It is both serious and has a wonderful sense of play.”

As an Ohio Wesleyan student, Emmons majored in fine arts and minored in humanities classics. He later earned his master of fine arts from the School of Art and Art History at the University of Iowa. Today, he is an associate professor at Tyler School of Art at Temple University in Philadelphia. Learn more at www.amzeemmons.com.

To access the March 24 Zoom conversation, visit www.owu.edu/AmzeTalk. His work will be on display at the museum through April 8. It also is accessible in a 3D format online at www.owu.edu/ross on the exhibitions page.

During the academic year, the Ross, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware, is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is handicap-accessible and admission is free. Visitors must follow the latest public health guidelines.

Call (740) 368-3606 or visit the website for more information.

