Delaware native named regional president at FCNB

Mark Johnson, president and CEO of The First Citizens National Bank, has announced that Frank Reinhard has joined the bank team as regional president, Delaware market.

Reinhard will lead the bank’s team of business banking advisors, commercial lenders, and business banking specialists from its new banking center at the corner of West William Street and South Franklin Street in Delawar. The banking center will open in April.

“We are thrilled to have Frank join our team,” Johnson said. “He is a true community banker who understands the vital role that only a community bank can play in supporting the growth of local businesses and the resulting strength and prosperity of our local communities.”

Reinhard, a native of Delaware, has served local businesses and the community for over 25 years in several senior commercial banking and leadership positions, and he was recognized by The Ohio Statewide Development Corporation as SBA (Small Business Administration) Lender of the Year.

“It’s been a privilege to work with so many local businesses in my banking career,” Reinhard said, “because successful businesses fund opportunity for everyone in the community. And now I get to continue this work with a bank that puts ‘local’ first and with a team dedicated to providing the financial advice and tailored solutions that contribute to business success.”

Reinhard, who in 2019 was recognized by the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce with the Wayne Hilborn Lifetime Achievement Award, has also been active in the community throughout his career. He has served as board chairman for the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce and the Delaware County Fair, and he is currently on the boards of the Delaware County Foundation, Tthe Delaware County Finance Authority, and the Delaware Rotary Club.

Submitted by The First Citizens National Bank.

