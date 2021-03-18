Ohio Senate approves HB 67

COLUMBUS—State Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) announced Wednesday the Ohio Senate passage of House Bill 67, bipartisan legislation that provides flexibility in several areas related to state testing and graduation requirements for the 2020-21 school year.

“This year was incredibly difficult for Ohio’s students, teachers and families who met the challenges posed by the pandemic head-on,” said Brenner, chairman of the Senate Primary and Secondary Education Committee. “I thank my colleagues in both the House and Senate for their collaborative effort to provide flexibility and take swift action to help Ohio’s juniors and seniors.”

The bill will waive the administration of the American history state test and extend the time frame for schools to administer the remaining required state examinations. It also provides certain graduation flexibility for high school juniors and seniors, and requires the Ohio Department of Education to request a waiver from federal accountability requirements for the 2020-2021 school year.

An emergency clause included in the bill ensures that the legislation’s provisions take effect in time to assist schools and students this school year.

Submitted story

Submitted by state Sen. Andrew Brenner’s office.

