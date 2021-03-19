OWU to hold May 29 grad ceremony

“Commencement is back!” Ohio Wesleyan University President Rock Jones announced Tuesday, sharing preliminary plans for a May 29 graduation celebration honoring the classes of 2021 and 2020.

“The graduates from each of these classes are united by their resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges, and it is fitting that we can honor their achievements on what will be an historic day on the Ohio Wesleyan campus,” Jones, Ph.D., said in emails to the seniors, young alumni and campus community.

Details including the exact time of commencement still are being finalized, Jones said, but the ceremony will be held in Selby Stadium to enable more guests to attend while maintaining physical distancing and other safe practices.

“We anticipate that each graduate will be able to invite up to two to four guests. The final total will be determined by health and safety guidelines,” Jones said, noting that all participants will need to preregister. “We know how important it is that you are able to celebrate this remarkable milestone with your family and friends.”

To enable all loved ones to watch the ceremony no matter where they are, Ohio Wesleyan will stream commencement live and archive it online for on-demand viewing anytime. For the latest event updates, visit www.owu.edu/commencement.

Ohio Wesleyan University will celebrate its classes of 2021 and 2020 with a May 29 commencement ceremony. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/03/web1_Ohio-Wesleyan-graduation-Photo-by-Reilly-Wright-.jpg Ohio Wesleyan University will celebrate its classes of 2021 and 2020 with a May 29 commencement ceremony. Courtesy photo | Reilly Wright

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

