DPHD: Delaware County at 15,000 total COVID-19 cases

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Delaware County since the pandemic began has topped 15,000, the Delaware Public Health District reports.

The COVID-19 numbers as of Wednesday were 15,015 total cases (10,869 confirmed cases plus 4,146 probable cases), 204 total hospitalizations, 104 total deaths, and 208 cases placed in isolation within the last 10 days.

As for the latter number, the district said, “Because our team has shifted priority to COVID-19 vaccination response, we are not able to monitor new cases to see if they have fully recovered, therefore it is impossible to release an actual “active case” count (new cases — recovered cases = active cases).”

As a result, the DPHD “will provide the number of cases placed in isolation within last 10 days. Please understand that although many people recover within 10 days, some of these cases could still be recovering past the 10-day isolation period.”

Friday’s Trends Report for the district said there are an average of 12 new cases per day, per 100,000 population. In comparison, in January, there was a high of 80 new cases per, day per 100,000 population, which has trended down ever since.

As of Friday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health reported there were 997,336 total cases, or the sum of 848,594 cases confirmed by testing and 148,742 probable cases by symptoms. That’s up more than 10,000 cases from the week before. There were 143.8 cases per 100,000. The age range of those affected is less than a year old to 111 years old, with a median age of 42, and 53% of those infected are female.

There have been 18,347 coronavirus-related deaths in the state of Ohio, all but seven being residents. There have been 52,049 hospitalizations in the state, 7,319 of those being intensive care unit admissions. There are 946,602 people who are presumed to be recovered.

The ODH’s COVID-19 dashboard lists Delaware County as having 16,959 total cases, 268 hospitalizations and 126 deaths. The DPHD has noted the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

Neighboring Franklin is the only county with more than 100,000 cases (115,083), while Cuyahoga leads in hospitalizations (6,208) and deaths (1,928). Among the counties, Vinton County has the fewest cases (775) and deaths (13), while Brown has the fewest hospitalizations with 56.

The Ohio Public Health Advisory System still shows Delaware, Franklin, Licking and Marion counties at a Red Level 3 Public Emergency. However, neighboring counties Knox and Morrow are at Orange Level 2. Also, no counties are currently approaching Level 4, the worst risk level. “Ten counties are dropping a level this week,” Gov. Mike DeWine tweeted on Thursday.

As of Friday, the state of Ohio is now in Phase 1E and Phase 2C of vaccine distribution.

The ODH said, “Phase 1E extends eligibility to approximately 766,000 Ohioans with certain underlying medical conditions not included in previous phases or under Ohio’s age-based approach to vaccine eligibility.” This applies to individuals with at least one of the following medical conditions: Cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, obesity.

Phase 2C expands eligibility to age 40 and older. This group consists of about 818,000 Ohioans.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker said Friday there are 29.4 million total cases due to the infectious disease in the United States. There have been 535,217 Americans who have died from the coronavirus. Both cases and deaths have trended down over the last 30 days. The CDC is saying 116 million total vaccines have been administered.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

