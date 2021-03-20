Thespians ready to perform

As the premiere date for the Hayes High School production of “Little Women: The Broadway Musical” draws near, members of the cast shared with The Gazette their excitement for the show and how everyone came together to make the production a reality, even during a pandemic.

Rehearsals for the show, which premieres next weekend, have been taking place since January, according to director Dr. Dara Gillis, who said earlier this year rehearsals have been different this time around because of COVID-19.

The show will be filmed and tickets are on sale now to view the show on demand on March 26 and 27. Tickets are $15 per device and are available by calling the school’s box office at 740-833-1010 or buy going to showtix4u.com/events/hayesthespians.

Audrey Young, who plays Beth March, one of the leads, said Wednesday she has enjoyed the rehearsals and producing the show.

“This show has been incredible,” she said. “I truly am so honored to be chosen to be a lead in this show with outstanding people! Being a lead is definitely a big responsibility, but I would not change it for the world.”

Young said being part of the show’s cast has been refreshing since the pandemic has made it hard for her to see her friends.

“My favorite part of this show has been the community,” Young said. “Since the pandemic, I have not been able to see some of my friends, so seeing them in this show has been a breath of fresh air. The directors, as well as the rest of the cast, crew, and pit are insanely professional and talented. I am so proud to say that I was a part of this production.”

Freshman Julia Waltz, who portrays Meg March, said being part of her first production at Hayes has been a great experience.

“The upperclassmen and directors have been so supportive, encouraging, and have really helped me grow this year,” Waltz said. “I love the rehearsals, as each time I grow closer to the other members of the cast and crew. It’s a very long and tiring process, but all the time spent results in an extremely fun and amazing show!”

Waltz said she is looking forward to the show’s debut, and she really enjoys performing “Five Forever” and “More Than I Am.”

“I am very excited for people to watch the entire show!” Waltz said.

Izzy Crissinger, who plays Amy March, said she enjoyed working on the show, even if it was different this year.

“The preparation for this show has definitely been really challenging and fast-paced, but it was so much fun,” Crissinger said. “At the beginning, we only had a couple people at each rehearsal, so when we all finally came together to rehearse, it felt really special.”

Crissinger added her favorite part of the show has been being with the cast and crew.

“This year, we had a significantly smaller cast than in previous years, so I think we all got super close,” Crissinger said. “It has really felt like I’m part of a family, and I have felt so happy and loved throughout this whole production because of them.”

Crissinger said she enjoys her role as one of the lead characters in the show.

“Amy is such a fun character to play, and I tried to soak in every moment of it,” Crissinger said. “It is truly so much fun to step out on stage and become a completely different person. Taking on Amy’s personality, interactions, and story was so enjoyable.”

Senior Aidan Ferguson, who plays Professor Bhaer, commented on the bond that was formed among the cast this year.

“It’s been so fun so far!,” Ferguson said. “Honestly, the thing I always look forward to most about the shows is the way we all seem to come together as a family by the end. Even though it was a bit more difficult to get to know everyone, I think we definitely ending up super close.”

Ferguson added he’s thankful Gillis made sure there was a show for seniors to perform in during their final semester.

The cast of the Hayes High School production of “Little Women: The Broadway Musical” pose for a group photo. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/03/web1_thumbnail_29161924-4CEE-4376-A128-C8BF3F4BEF79.jpg The cast of the Hayes High School production of “Little Women: The Broadway Musical” pose for a group photo. Courtesy photo | Kim Salvador Hayes students playing the women of the March family gather together during a rehearsal for “Little Women: The Broadway Musical. Pictured left to right are Julia Waltz (Meg March), Izzy Crissinger (Amy March), Meredith Keller (Marmee), Rachel White (Jo March), Audrey Young (Beth March). https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/03/web1_Musical-1.jpg Hayes students playing the women of the March family gather together during a rehearsal for “Little Women: The Broadway Musical. Pictured left to right are Julia Waltz (Meg March), Izzy Crissinger (Amy March), Meredith Keller (Marmee), Rachel White (Jo March), Audrey Young (Beth March). Courtesy photo | Kim Salvador Rena Ouyang and Rachel White rehearse a scene together during the Hayes High School production of “Little Women: The Broadway Musical,” which premieres next week. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/03/web1_musical-2.jpg Rena Ouyang and Rachel White rehearse a scene together during the Hayes High School production of “Little Women: The Broadway Musical,” which premieres next week. Courtesy photo | Kim Salvador

“Little Women: The Broadway Musical” to debut March 26

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

