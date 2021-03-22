DPHD: 17,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses received

As of Monday, the Delaware Public Health District is reporting it has received 17,000 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to date. That’s up from 16,200 total doses last week.

The DPHD’s breakdown chart shows it has administered 15,573 total doses so far, an increase of 543 from the previous week. Of the doses received, 92% have been used, down slightly from a week ago. There are 1,016 doses reserved for this week’s clinics, identical to last week. There are 3,445 upcoming appointments, up 53 from March 16.

Also on Monday, the district posted on Facebook, “Gov. (Mike) DeWine announced today that providers may open appointments to 16-plus persons only if they are unable to fill their schedules. This is not the case at the health district as appointments are filled as soon as they are made available. In addition, the health district does not have (the) Pfizer vaccine at this point in time, therefore does not have available appointments for the 16-17 year-old population.”

The district’s appointment link, where eligible individuals may make an appointment or register to be placed on a short notice list, can be found at DelawareHealth.org/covid-19vaccine. The DPHD also has a vaccine frequently-asked questions link at https://delawarehealth.org/…/03/Vaccine-FAQ-3.8.21.pdf.

The Ohio Department of Health coronavirus vaccination dashboard states 59,239 Delaware County residents, or 28% of the county’s population, has started on the vaccine. That means more than 11,000 shots were administered last week. Of those who have received a shot, 33,555 have completed getting vaccinated, or 16% of Delaware County residents.

Statewide, half-a-million people started on the vaccine in the past week. Altogether, there are 2,822,236 Ohioans who have started, or 24% of the state’s population. Of those, 1,609,854, or 13% of the state, has completed getting the vaccine, up 300,000 from the previous week.

“The State of Ohio is sponsoring 18 mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics,” the ODH said on its website. One of those is in Columbus. “Ohio is making available at-home COVID-19 tests that can be self-administered outside a healthcare setting using telehealth services. Ohio’s new Vaccine Management Service is a streamlined tool to help Ohioans determine vaccine eligibility, find providers and receive updates and reminders” at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

“It’s a moral imperative that we move as quickly as we can to vaccinate all Ohioans who wish to be vaccinated,” DeWine said in a tweet last week, as reported by the Associated Press.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states more than 156 million total doses have been distributed, and 126 million doses administered. Of those, 82 million have received at least one dose, or 25% of the the U.S. population. That’s 11 million more than the previous week. There are nearly 45 million who are fully vaccinated, or 13.5% of the population. That’s more than 6 million since last week.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center said Alaska continues to have the highest percent of its population by state fully vaccinated at nearly 20%. By population, California has the most people fully vaccinated at more than 4.7 million. Ohio has the sixth-most people fully vaccinated and is considered above average among the states in both statistics.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

