Senate Bill 111 supports Ohio schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) announced this week the passage of Senate Bill 111, which will provide nearly $912 million in federal funding to support Ohio schools and other educational providers to promote safe, effective learning for Ohio’s students and make up for lost instructional time due to COVID-19.

“Our students have been through the ringer over the last school year,” Brenner said. “This funding is vital to helping our schools, teachers, and students resume in-person learning — which we know is imperative psychologically, mentally and pedagogically — as safely as possible. We all want the children in this state to be able to return to their normal lives, and this is the first step.”

School funding from Senate Bill 111 includes over $683 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding for public schools and nearly $155 million in Governor Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funding for non-public schools. $173 million in federal public health dollars will also be distributed to the Department of Health for COVID testing, tracing and vaccine distribution.

Submitted story

Submitted by state Sen. Andrew Brenner’s office.

