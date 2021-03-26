DPHD: Average new COVID-19 cases per day remains stable

The average new cases per day of COVID-19 per 100,000 population is 13, the Delaware Public Health District reported Friday.

Last week’s Trends Report issued by the district had an average of 12 new cases per day. In comparison, the peak was an average of 80 new cases per day in January, which was considered an extreme level (75 or more). However, the case rate is still considered high (10-25), according to the chart.

The DPHD reported Wednesday that there were 15,223 total cases of coronavirus in Delaware County (10,975 confirmed by testing plus 4,248 probable cases based on symptoms), 206 total hospitalizations, 104 total deaths, and 225 cases placed in isolation within the last 10 days.

The state of Ohio topped a million cases of coronavirus this week. As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard said there were 1,008,913 cases, with 959,214 presumed recoveries, 52,650 hospitalizations and 18,526 deaths.

Over the last couple months, Delaware has continued to have the 14th-most cases of coronavirus of Ohio’s 88 counties. The ODH said Delaware County has 17,209 cases, 272 people hospitalizations and 129 deaths. The DPHD has noted the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

Franklin and Cuyahoga counties have more than 100,000 cases each, while the latter has the most hospitalizations and deaths in the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker said Friday there are 29.9 million total cases due to the infectious disease in the United States. There have been 543,975 Americans who have died from the coronavirus. Deaths have trended down over the last 30 days, but cases have risen slightly.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Dashboard said there are 125.8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world, with 2.7 million deaths.

Axios is reporting the U.S. has set a record of giving 3.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in a single day on Friday. President Joe Biden has set a new goal of 200 million doses administered by his first 100 days in office, which would be April 30.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

