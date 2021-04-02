City to hold meeting concerning Hull Drive

The intersection at Hull Drive and U.S. Route 23 in Delaware has proven to be treacherous at times, but improvements could soon be on the way. In conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the city has proposed a project to reduce the rate of accidents by modifying the intersection, specifically regarding left turns.

In a press release from the city, modifications were announced to the intersection that will restrict left turns from Hull Drive onto U.S. Route 23 while still permitting left turns onto Hull Drive. Left turns would be restricted in both directions coming from Hull Drive, which remains a popular connector for motorists looking to connect to U.S. Route 23 from Liberty Road.

Delaware City Council passed a resolution in November 2020 to approve a local public agency agreement with ODOT that would bring a safety improvement project to the intersection. The city was awarded $207,000 in funding from the ODOT Safety Program to be spent on modifications to the volatile Hull Drive intersection in order to reduce accidents.

Per a document for the resolution, “a suggested preferred alternative is to reconstruct the median along US 23 at the Hull Drive intersection to prohibit movements (east-west) across the highway and to also prohibit left turns from Hull Drive.”

At the time of council’s passing of the resolution, it was expected the modifications to the intersection would begin in the summer of 2022. Lee Yoakum, the city’s community affairs coordinator, said the city remains on track to begin the project next summer.

Prior to the beginning of the project, the city will first host a public meeting with the community to discuss the proposed improvements. There, community members can learn more about the details of the project, ask any remaining questions, and offer their input before final decisions on the project are made. The meeting, which is scheduled for Thursday, April 22, will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns.

To attend the virtual meeting, go to https://signin.webex.com, event number 1572420844, and use the password 232021. Anyone needing special meeting assistance should contact City Council Clerk Elaine McCloskey at 740-203-1013 by no later than April 15. The meeting will also be streamed live on the city’s Facebook page.

