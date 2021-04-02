Galena Summerfest set for Aug. 28

GALENA — The Greater Galena Civic Association (GGCA) will host Galena Summerfest this year from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, in downtown Galena.

Summerfest Chairperson Jeanna Burrell explained that the 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“We are carefully monitoring the pandemic situation and we are confident that as more people get vaccines, and Ohio begins opening up again, that by August we will be good to go. We are so excited and we think everyone will be more than ready for a good celebration!”

Summerfest is hosted by the GGCA, which is a 501c4 nonprofit. It takes a large amount of money and time to host Summerfest every year, so vendors, sponsors, volunteers, and in-kind donations of products or services are always appreciated.

“Our volunteer-driven event would not be possible without all of our generous contributors,” Burrell adds.

The Summerfest Committee is currently contacting potential sponsors and vendors. Thousands come from all over to enjoy great live music, delicious food and drink, shopping, a fun and free Kid Zone, catching up with friends and neighbors, and exploring all that makes our community so awesome!

Interested vendors can contact Grace Piper for more information at GalenaVendors@gmail.com. Interested sponsors can contact Nancy Murphy for more information at SummerfestSponsors@gmail.com.

Follow Galena Summerfest 2021 on Facebook for the latest event details.

Information for this story was provided by the GGCA.

