DPHD: 20,000+ doses of COVID-19 vaccine received

The Delaware Public Health District is reporting it has received 20,200 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, up 1,500 from last week.

Of the doses received, 18,356 have been administered so far, meaning 91% of the doses have been used. In addition, 2,105 doses are reserved for this week’s clinics. The district said it has 4,933 upcoming appointments.

The district’s appointment link, where eligible individuals may make an appointment or register to be placed on a short notice list, can be found at DelawareHealth.org/covid-19vaccine.

The Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) COVID-19 vaccine dashboard said 82,545 Delaware County residents have started on the vaccine, or nearly 40% of the population. A total of 45,607 residents have completed the vaccine, or nearly 22% of the population.

Delaware County’s percentages are among the highest in the state of Ohio. Statewide, nearly 3.7 million people have started on the vaccine, or 31.6% of the population. Ohioans who have completed the vaccine number more than 2.1 million, or 18.5% of the population.

As of March 29, COVID-19 vaccinations are open to Ohioans 16 years of age and older.

“With parental or legal guardian consent, individuals ages 16 and 17 will be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for use under age 18,” the ODH website states.

The Hill is reporting “33 states now offering COVID-19 vaccination to all adults.” By the end of the week, that will be 38 states.

“The U.S. vaccine supply is increasing, as is the rate of vaccinations,” The Hill said.

As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more than 207 million vaccine doses have been delivered in the U.S., and more than 167 million doses have been administered. Both totals are up more than 20 million from the prior week.

Of the people vaccinated in the U.S., 107.5 million have received at least one dose, the CDC said, or 32.4% of the total population. Of those, 62.3 million (18.8%) are fully vaccinated. Both totals are 10 million more than the week before.

In a proclamation issued on Monday, the White House said, “During National Public Health Week, we ask everyone to come together to help restore the health of our nation. Every American can do their patriotic duty for their neighbors, their loved ones, and our country by continuing to wear masks as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, practicing physical distancing, getting the COVID-19 vaccine when it is their turn, and by expressing gratitude to public health professionals who are seeing us through this crisis and who are building a more robust, comprehensive, and equitable public health system for all.”

