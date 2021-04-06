History of Columbus Zoo

The Delaware County Historical Society will host a free virtual program titled “The History of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15. The program will be available on Zoom and Facebook Live with registration taking place on Eventbrite.

From its humble beginnings in 1927 as a shelter for a few reindeer to more than 10,000 animals representing over 600 species from around the globe, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium leads and inspires by connecting people and wildlife. The zoo is a regional attraction with global impact, annually contributing more than $4 million of privately raised funds to support conservation projects worldwide.

The April 15 program will be presented by Dr. Michael Kreger, vice president of conservation and sustainability at the Columbus Zoo. He will talk about where the Columbus Zoo has been and its progressive march to gaining an international reputation for excellence in animal care, conservation and education.

Before joining the zoo, Kreger had a 20-year career with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) Migratory Bird Program and International Affairs. Prior to the FWS, he worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Kreger’s academic background includes three degrees from the University of Maryland, earning his bachelor of science in conservation, his master’s research focused on applied ethology and animal welfare in reptiles, and his doctorate research examined the effects of the captive rearing methods on the survival of whooping cranes reintroduced in central Florida. Between his studies, Kreger was a Peace Corps volunteer in Honduras.

Tickets can be reserved by going to www.delawareohiohistory.org or searching the program title on Eventbright.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote, preserve and sustain interest in the history of Delaware County. The Barn at Stratford is operated by DCHS as an event venue for weddings, corporate meetings, and other special occasions. To learn more, visit the venue and society websites at barnatstratford.org and delawareohiohistory.org.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/04/web1_DCHS.jpg Back in late February, a wolverine at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium was caught rolling around in the snow. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/04/web1__DSC0899.jpg Back in late February, a wolverine at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium was caught rolling around in the snow. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

DCHS program to highlight local attraction

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.