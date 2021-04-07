Renovations continue at Schultz Elementary

Some students at Schultz Elementary School will spend the rest of the school year in new classrooms after the school moved more than 20 classes to allow for renovations.

The school is currently undergoing renovations to add a new wing of 10 classrooms to the south side of Schultz, which is located at 499 Applegate Lane in Delaware. The new wing and the renovations to the existing south side of the building will accommodate fourth and fifth grade classes and will include a mechanical room and two intervention rooms, as well as boys and girls restrooms. The project also includes an extension of Penick Avenue to Cobblestone Drive and a reworked bus loop.

Director of Facilities and Transportation Jason Sherman said last month the district planned to move classrooms to allow for the renovations to the front office area to progress after spring break.

Schultz Principal Travis Woodworth said Tuesday that 23 teacher classrooms were moved before spring break. Five of the classes, he added, were moved into the new rooms while the others moved to their new rooms in the existing building. Woodworth said art and music are working in temporary classrooms while renovations are underway in their future rooms.

“Teachers are extremely excited for their new spaces and being grouped together with their grade-level peers,” Woodworth said.

Renovations are also underway in the kitchen area to expand services offered at the school, and the art and music rooms are being renovated into office space. Woodworth said renovations are also being completed for cross-categorical unit enhancements in the building.

“We are thrilled to have spaces for our students,” he said. “As a large elementary school, we have not been fortunate enough to have these spaces in the past, and now we have the ability to fit students in dedicated areas for small group, counseling, and growth opportunities. In addition to this, our grade levels will now all be located in ‘pods’ within the building to keep each grade physically together as opposed to being spread across multiple hallways.”

Woodworth said the renovations are scheduled to be finished this summer, and the school will be ready for the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

“We’re thrilled for the additions and renovations at Schultz and grateful to the families of Delaware City Schools for helping ensure we have top-notch facilities for our students,” Woodworth said.

Cohort A fifth graders Madison Gray, Khloe White and Natalie Bledsoe pose for a photo while working Tuesday in one of the new classrooms at Schultz. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG_3656.jpg Cohort A fifth graders Madison Gray, Khloe White and Natalie Bledsoe pose for a photo while working Tuesday in one of the new classrooms at Schultz. Travis Woodworth | Schultz Elementary School Guest teacher Patricia Stout assists fifth graders Zayah Coulter, left, and Joe Grapner, right, with an assignment Tuesday in one of the new classroom spaces at Schultz Elementary School in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG_4142.jpg Guest teacher Patricia Stout assists fifth graders Zayah Coulter, left, and Joe Grapner, right, with an assignment Tuesday in one of the new classroom spaces at Schultz Elementary School in Delaware. Travis Woodworth | Schultz Elementary School

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

