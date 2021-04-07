ODOT spring road construction projects in bloom

April showers bring May flowers — and orange barrels as crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation begin work on projects in Delaware County and other surrounding counties.

In Delaware and Franklin counties, ODOT is working on U.S. Route 23 North sign upgrades. This project will “upgrade lane assignment signs to a larger size on US 23 approaching Interstate 270, install additional signs, modify striping on US 23 South to allow a dedicated lane for each entrance ramp,” the ODOT District 6 office said.

During this project, US 23 southbound at I-270 will have daily lane restrictions (7 a.m.-4 p.m.) through May.

The project is estimated to be completed this summer.

Also in Franklin County, “Interstate 71 southbound between East Powell Road and Schrock Road will have overnight lane restrictions (11 p.m.-5 a.m.) on Wednesday, April 7,” ODOT District 6 said in an email.

U.S. Route 42 in Union County is getting some safety improvements. ODOT said it is installing turn lanes on U.S. Route 33 exits ramps to US 42 and adding traffic signals at the interchange. Through July, US 42 north and south at US 33 will have daily lane restrictions. The project is expected to be completed next October.

In Marion County, the existing concrete bridge decks on US 23 over state Route 98 and Qu Qua Creek are being replaced. Also, shoulder widening on US 23 North and SR 98 South will require daily lane restrictions through May, with traffic being maintained by flaggers. The bridge work is expected to be done next June.

State Route 309 east and west between Robinson Road and state Route 37 is closed through April 13 for tile replacement. The detour is SR 37 North to state Route 67 West to Kenton-Marseilles Road to state Route 309 or reverse.

Of the projects in Licking County, one involves the SR 37/SR 661 and SR 16 interchange improvements. It will reconstruct the bridge over SR 16 in Granville, with turn lane additions along the SR 37/SR 661 entrance and exit ramps, and a signalized intersection. There will be some closures this month. ODOT District 5 said the project will be completed this fall.

“Mount Vernon Avenue is restricted between Cougar Drive and Lower Gambier Road for a bridge replacement,” said ODOT’s ohgo.com website. The project in Knox County is expected to conclude at the end of June.

ODOT has no current projects in Morrow County.

Of course, all work is weather permitting — depending on those April showers.

For more information, visit ohgo.com or download the app.

