DPHD: 109 deaths in Delaware County due to COVID-19

The death toll in the county from the coronavirus pandemic has risen to 109 people, the Delaware Public Health District reported earlier this week.

“Our epi team did a routine quality assurance check through the state reporting system and discovered three deaths in our jurisdiction unreported from December,” the DPHD posted Wednesday on Facebook. “In addition, another death was reported to us this week. We extend our deepest sympathy to these families during this difficult time.”

The DPHD’s latest COVID-19 numbers chart shows there are 15,742 total cases (11,233 confirmed cases plus 4,509 probable cases). Also increasing were the number of cases placed in isolation within the last 10 days at 281, and the number of total hospitalizations at 211.

On a positive note, Friday’s Trends Report from the district said the average new cases per day dropped to 16 per 100,000 population. Last week’s number was 17.

For those who have had trouble scheduling a vaccine appointment, the DPHD has released an informational video at DelawareHealth.org/covid-19vaccine.

Lastly, anyone over 18 can be a non-medical volunteer to help support the COVID-19 vaccination response by visiting ohioresponds.odh.ohio.gov and registering to be in the Delaware County Medical Reserve Corps.

The Ohio Department of Health’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) dashboard on Friday afternoon indicated 1,035,552 total cases. There have been 979,834 Ohioans who are presumed to have recovered from the infectious disease, along with 53,960 hospitalizations and 18,827 deaths.

Over the last couple months, Delaware County has continued to have the 14th-most cases of coronavirus of Ohio’s 88 counties. The ODH said Delaware County has 17,744 cases, 278 people hospitalized and 130 deaths. The DPHD has noted the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

In other ODH data, Franklin and Cuyahoga counties have more than 100,000 cases each, while the latter has the most hospitalizations and deaths in Ohio.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Data Tracker said Friday there are 30.7 million total cases due to coronavirus in the United States. There have been 556,109 Americans who have died from the coronavirus. Deaths continue to trend down over the last month, and cases are starting to level off.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Dashboard said there are 134.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, up from 129.9 million a week ago. There have been 2.9 million deaths globally due to the pandemic.

“Nations around the world are setting new records for COVID-19 deaths and new confirmed cases, including places that had kept the coronavirus in check,” the Associated Press reported Friday morning.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

