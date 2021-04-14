DCS focused on safety, state testing

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education approved renovation contracts, discussed state testing, and heard details concerning the vaccination of older students at its meeting Monday.

Superintendent Heidi Kegley opened the meeting by reading a letter from the Delaware City Teachers Association, one of the district’s unions, that thanked the district for continuing to practice safety procedures.

“DCTA membership is thankful for the continued support making sure our environment is safe and clean,” the letter said. “Knowing we have easy access to cleaning supplies, masks, and sanitizer takes one stressor off our plates. We have begun the testing season and so many members and administration have gone above and beyond to make sure students have the proper accommodations and resources to show their best work.”

State testing has begun in the district and will continue into May for students in third grade through 12th grade, the district reported. Kegley praised the district and the community for the work they’ve put into testing so far.

“Staff, students, and families have all been working so hard since we started state testing,” she said, adding DCS Online Academy students have been testing at Willis Education Center. She said Dempsey Middle School students will test at Willis for the next two weeks, and DCS Online Academy students at Hayes will be testing at the high school.

Kegley said the district has partnered with the Delaware Public Health District to set up a vaccination clinic for any Hayes High School or DCS Online Academy students ages 16 and older who would like the vaccine. She said the more than 200 students who signed up for the clinics will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

In other matters, Kegley said the district completed a survey recently and found that only a little over 100 families expressed interest in an online academy next year.

“I do not believe at this time that it would be in our best interests to move forward with staffing an online academy but rather put our efforts into welcoming everyone back, all in, in the fall,” Kegley said.

She added all students will continue to have access to free lunch through September.

The board approved several action items Monday, including the purchase of a new propane school bus and two contracts for roof work at Willis and Woodward Elementary School. The contracts for the roof work were $458,450.75 at Willis and the costs of the roof installation at Woodward are not to exceed $675,000.

The board also approved the resignation of Sharyn Ham, an intervention specialist at Carlisle Elementary School; Jennifer Brooks, an intervention specialist at Carlisle; Pamela Pollock, a cook/cashier at Hayes; Patricia Richert, a School Aged Child Care (SACC) program assistant; Amanda Martin, a bus driver and SACC program assistant; and Chloe Fleshman, a SACC program assistant.

The board also approved the retirement of Katherine Horner, the physical education teacher at Schultz Elementary School.

Board approves roof work at Woodward, Willis

